Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has won the prestigious SB100 award at THE BEST OF SMALL BUSINESS AWARDS
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading real estate brokerage in California, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, has received the 2022 "SB100 Award". The "SB100 Award" recognizes the Top 100 Small to Mid-Sized Businesses in the US and celebrates their growth & accomplishments in the previous year. The "SB100 Award" highlights the cream of the businesses that make up 99% of the country's businesses and make a huge contribution to the economy's growth. The awards were given after the public did voting. The awards are one most attended trade shows and networking events for business leaders across the country and are watched closely by media and investors.
The Best of Small Business Awards™ is America’s most prestigious honor that recognizes and celebrates the BEST Small to Mid-Sized Business Visionaries. With twenty-six notable “Best of Small Business” categories to choose from, The Best of Small Business
"Small to Mid-Sized Businesses make up 99% of the Nation's businesses and make a huge contribution to the growth of our Economy. The "SB100 Award" honors the Top 100 Small to Mid-Sized Businesses in the US and celebrates their growth & accomplishments in 2022."
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty General Manager Anita Witecki said, "It's an honor for our company to be recognized as the 2022 “SB100 Award” recipient. I want to thank everyone that voted for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. Our philosophy has always been to deliver world-class customers service while simultaneously creating a workplace that rewards hard-working individuals. This reward will motivate me, our team, and our associates to work even harder in 2023 so we can continue to reach new heights together."
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty sold over $ 1 billion in real estate transactions with its revolutionary home selling system. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty unique home selling team was also featured in INC magazine's September 2022 edition as America's Fastest Growing Private Company. Moreover, the 2022 Inc. 5000 list showcased the reality among the top 1% of privately held companies in America. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Vision is “To Be The Best Place To Work, The Best Place To Buy Real Estate, and The Best Place To Sell Real Estate!”
“As the recipient of 2022 SB100 Award, we are proud to be one of the Top 100 Small to Mid-Sized Business in the United States. If you're looking to buy or sell a home, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is there for you every step of the way. You can count on knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES that are ready to handle every situation, giving you the peace of mind that you made the perfect choice in a Real Estate Agent and Company!”, said Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty managing broker Lori Hintz.
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
