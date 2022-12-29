Winter Activities at Echo Valley Provincial Park Open For New Years Day

CANADA, December 29 - Released on December 29, 2022

Winter activities, including skating, snowshoe hikes and a new Ninja-Warrior-style activity course will open at Echo Valley Provincial Park beginning January 1, 2023.

Popular Skating Loop Is Back

"Skate the Park", a unique ice-skating loop winding through Aspen Campground with multiple campfires to warm up at, is back for a third year.

"The ice-skating loop has been a big hit at Echo Valley and continues to get better each year," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "We are excited to offer this for families to enjoy during their holiday break - a great way to get outside and kick off the New Year."

The skating loop is open until early March, pending weather conditions, with the following weekly hours of operation:

Monday & Tuesday: Closed for maintenance (Except for Monday Jan 2 when it will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Wednesday & Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New This Year - Ninja Warrior-style Course

New this winter in Echo Valley Provincial Park is a Ninja Warrior-style activity course featuring a 50-foot ninja slack line with challenging obstacles, a bouldering wall and 100-foot zipline. The course is a self-use activity and should be enjoyed with adult supervision.

Snowshoe Hikes

Guided snowshoe hikes are available every weekend in the park starting Friday, January 6, 2023, until March 4, 2023. Park Interpreters will lead Illuminated Snowshoe Strolls on Fridays at 7 p.m. and Scenic Snowshoe Safaris on Saturdays at 2 p.m. Guided programs are free with valid park entry and snowshoes are provided on a first-come first-served basis. Throughout the winter, Echo Valley also offers snowshoe rentals at the Visitor Centre.

More Echo Valley Activities

Other activities at Echo Valley include cross-country ski trails, an enclosed dog park in Morning View Campground and access to ice-fishing at Pasqua Lake.

Engelheim Tours' "Skate the Park"

Tickets are now on sale for Engelheim Tours' "Skate the Park" evening experience, taking place on January 27, 2023. The package includes round-trip transportation, dinner in Fort Qu'Appelle at Broadway's Steak House, park entry, access to the Echo Valley skating loop, Illuminated Snowshoe Stroll and dessert and hot chocolate served around a campfire. Price is $69 per person and can be booked online at: http://engelheimtours.ca/tours/skate-the-park.

Park Permit Required

A valid park vehicle entry permit is required to visit provincial parks year-round. Saskatchewan Provincial Parks Annual Entry Permits are available at a discounted rate of $40 and are valid until April 30, 2023 - a great way to enjoy unlimited access to park activities and programs throughout the winter.

For more information on winter in Echo Valley Provincial Park, visit: http://saskparks.com.

For more information, contact:

Jalaine ThibaultParks, Culture and SportReginaPhone: 306-529-4087Email: jalaine.thibault@gov.sk.ca