Springwall Mattresses now available from Direct Bed
Springwall True North Chiropractic Brand uses the highest quality bedding components to support your spine.
Get the exclusive True North Chiropractic brand from Direct Bed shipped from coast to coast.
Springwall Mattress Ethos Perfectly aligns with the Direct Bed values & Ethos. We are very proud to begin our journey with Springwall Mattresses”STONEY CREEK, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Bed Mattress Now Carrying Springwall Mattresses and Shipping Across Canada. Direct Bed Mattress, the leading online mattress retailer, is proud to announce that they are now carrying Springwall mattresses and shipping them across Canada in convenient boxes.
— Gerian Sloetjes, President
Direct Bed Mattress is the leading online mattress retailer in Canada, providing customers with a wide variety of mattresses to choose from. Now, in addition to their vast selection, they are offering Springwall mattresses in various sizes and styles. Springwall is a Canadian-based mattress manufacturer that has been in business for over 40 years. They are renowned for their high-quality products and commitment to customer satisfaction.
The Springwall mattresses are shipped directly to customers in convenient boxes. This ensures that the mattresses arrive in perfect condition and ready to be used. Customers can also choose to have the mattress delivered to their home or pick it up at a local store.
The True North Chiropractic Series is the highly anticipated mattress series that aligns both the ethos of Springwall Mattresses and Direct Bed. The Springwall True North Chiropractic Collection is inspired by their heritage and features revolutionary COOL to the touch Northern Ice PCM Graphite Gel and cold touch fabric. Their expert craftsmen have fashioned a luxurious collection promoting correct spinal alignment. The temperature moderating Graphite is infused in the High-Density Foam comfort layer, draws excess heat from the body 95% more effectively than conventional foam, leaving the sleeper to enjoy the outstanding support and uninterrupted deep relaxing comfort throughout the night.
The mattresses are made with high-quality materials and feature a variety of comfort levels. Customers can choose from a variety of models, including the True North Series and Springwall 2 Go Series. All of the mattresses are designed to provide superior comfort and support, as well as being hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant.
Direct Bed Mattress is committed to providing customers with the best experience possible. They offer excellent customer service, competitive prices, and a wide selection of mattresses.
For more information about Direct Bed Mattress and their selection of Springwall mattresses, visit their website at www.directbed.ca.
