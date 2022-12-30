Submit Release
Hear The First-Ever Speakerless Audio System in an Electric Vehicle Created by Bongiovi Acoustics at CES 2023

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bongiovi Acoustic Labs (BAL) and the Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Association have collaborated to bring several innovative audio solutions to the Project Arrow EV concept car, to be unveiled at CES 2023 on January 5, 2023.

Project Arrow features BAL’s innovative “speakerless audio,” an immersive, lightweight, audio system that is currently available in jet aircraft. “We worked with APMA’s interior design and materials team to create eight interior panels that provide high-fidelity, surround-sound audio without using traditional audio hardware,” says Joe Butera III, Chief Technology Officer. “We affix lightweight transducers to the panels and process the audio signal using BAL’s patented DPS processing solution. The result is audio optimized for the interior’s acoustic properties.”

Beyond lightweight audio, Project Arrow’s EV will feature a suite of BAL automotive audio solutions, including:
• Road-noise mitigation using dynamic audio processing
• A directional audio alert system for enhanced driver and pedestrian safety
• Interior and exterior (AVAS) engine sound generation
• Virtual subwoofer dynamic bass-enhancement technology
• Enhanced sound stage features powered by V3D spatial audio technology
• Boutique, chime, welcome, and other in-vehicle sound design solutions
• Unique listening experiences such as rear seat “movie mode”

Speakerless audio by Bongiovi Acoustics is installed in some of the world's most elaborate and extravagant corporate and privately owned jets.

To schedule an appointment on Location January 4-6 at CES with our CTO Joseph Butera Contact: 212-532-3934 (Landline) at ParenteauGuidance@gmail.com

For more about BAL’s lightweight audio systems visit: Bongiovi Aviation VIDEO https://bongioviacoustics.com/gulfstream-g550-bongiovi-speaker-less-audio-system-installation/

Contact Bongiovi Acoustic Labs: Joe Butera, Chief Technology officer 772-879-0578 xaqMusic@bmtdps.com https://bongioviacoustics.com/

For more about Project Arrow visit: https://projectarrow.ca/arrow/

About BAL: BAL is a subsidiary of Bongiovi Media & Technology, a privately held company whose patented technology was originally conceived in the recording studio. Now BAL’s vast patent portfolio provides audio-related solutions that improve consumer electronics, aviation, healthcare solutions, broadcast, communications, and machine diagnostics. BAL operates in Canada via ISED entity #11802A and is in cooperation and is developing EV applications with Ontario Tech University in Oshawa, Ontario.

Gail Parenteau
Parenteau Guidance
+1 212-532-3934
ParenteauGuidance@gmail.com
