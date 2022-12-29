Air Quality permits under review, December 27, 2022

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Clinton County

ADM Clinton Bioprocessing – 410 18th Ave S, Clinton.

Project No. 22-204, ADM Clinton Bioprocessing (ADM) is proposing to construct a new production line. The process will create a new protein product named “Spiber” through fermentation. ADM will use their existing fermenters in the bioprocessing plant and add new equipment to isolate, purify, package and ship the product and the byproduct. A virtual public hearing is scheduled for January 27, 2023 from 12 PM to 2 PM CST. To register for the public hearing, use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZIvf- GrqT8tG9PzvSwe9xQiAb_-dp0uqKD5 . After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting virtually or by phone.

The public comment period ends January 27, 2023.