NEBRASKA, June 2 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

E15 Food Truck Serves Guests, as Governor Pillen Signs LB562

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen signed LB562 into law. The legislation contains provisions to increase consumer access to E15 fuel in the state, boost higher blend ethanol tax credits, improve the NextGen program and cut red tape for food trucks.

Nebraska ranks second in the nation for ethanol production but comes in 45th for its ethanol blend rate. LB562 will make it possible for more consumers to fill up with E15 at their local fuel retailers, while providing fuel retailers a boost in tax credit for each gallon of higher blended ethanol sold.

“There are no oil refineries in Nebraska, but there are 24 ethanol plants. It is time we support our homegrown fuel,” said Governor Jim Pillen. “E15 is on average 10 to 15 cents less than E10 fuel. That is real savings that will benefit a large number of Nebraska drivers.”

“With the passage and signing of LB562 into law, E15 fuel will eventually be an option at gas stations across the state,” said Senator Myron Dorn. “This law is a tremendous win for our state's corn industry, the ethanol industry and especially a cost-savings win for Nebraska consumers. This law will offer more choices to drivers with a less expensive product and a cleaner burning fuel.”

“It’s safe to say this new law is a win for drivers, a win for agriculture and a win for all of Nebraska,” said Dawn Caldwell, executive director, Renewable Fuels Nebraska. “In addition, it gives Nebraska’s renewable fuel producers, our farmers, our workers, our engineers and our innovators the chance to keep doing what they do best – fueling our communities, our state and our country.”

LB562 will also allow more people to qualify for the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit, by increasing the personal net worth of those applying. Operated by the Department of Agriculture’s NextGen Program, it helps beginning farmers get their foot in the door by offering landowners a property tax credit if they’re willing to take a chance on a new farmer and rent them their land.

"This legislation will provide critical resources, mentorship programs, and financial assistance to our aspiring young farmers and ranchers, ensuring they have the tools and knowledge to succeed,” noted Senator Tom Brandt. “By investing in their success, we are safeguarding the future of our rural communities and sustaining the backbone that defines this great state."

Another portion of LB562 will help clear the confusion and red tape for food truck operators. It requires the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to compile ordinances that guide food trucks and make them available to the public.

“Right now, local municipalities and our state government have placed a patchwork of regulations on food trucks, making it difficult and costly for these entrepreneurs to navigate and become profitable,” said Senator Tony Vargas. “LB562 takes significant steps towards finding solutions that maintain health and safety, respects local control, and recognizes the rights of others in the food industry. There’s still more work to be done and I look forward to continuing to work alongside food truck owners and operators to make important, much needed changes.”

During today’s signing event, Governor Pillen hosted a food truck from Norfolk at the Governor’s Residence to drive home the benefits contained in the new law. Leon Food Truck, operated by Enrique Leon, runs on E15.

“This is a great day for agriculture in Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen. “It gives drivers more choices as to what fuel they buy, improves a program to help new farmers and provides clarification for a growing industry that is catching fire across communities large and small – food trucks.”