Court announces statewide recount results for Attorney General, Superintendent of Public Instruction, and State Representative for LD13

PHOENIX – Following an almost month-long recount by all 15 counties, a court has announced the results for the recounted races. While the vote totals changed, the variance did not change the outcome. The court certified Kris Mayes as the prevailing candidate for the Attorney General’s contest, Tom Horne for the Superintendent of Public Instruction, and Jennifer Pawlik and Liz Harris for State Representatives in LD13. The vote totals are as follows:

Attorney General Abraham “Abe” Hamadeh (REP) 1,254,529 Kris Mayes (DEM) 1,254,809 Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne (REP) 1,256,406 Kathy Hoffman (DEM) 1,247,218 State Representative – Legislative District 13 Jennifer Pawlik (DEM) 47,164 Liz Harris (REP) 43,830 Julie Willoughby (REP) 43,555

During a recount, discrepancies between the original tally and recount results occur and are not unexpected. Election administration is very much a human process and as such, is subject to human error. Discrepancies can occur during recounts for a variety of reasons including: human error, varying voter intent interpretations, and marks being read differently by equipment during the recount process. Most discrepancies do not affect election results but may identify areas for process and procedural improvement.

“Recounts provide an opportunity to ensure that all ballots cast are counted accurately and the correct winner won,” State Elections Director Kori Lorick said. “Election officials will be reviewing the recount process to identify meaningful process improvements as part of our continued commitment to getting it right.”

