The Triple Crown Triumph: FBS takes home three prestigious accolades

Best IB Partnership Program Global 2023 Best Forex Broker Africa 2023 Best Client Support Southeast Asia 2023

FBS wins three titles - Best IB Partnership Program Global 2023, Best Forex Broker Africa 2023, and Best Client Support Southeast Asia 2023 at WBO Awards 2023.

FBS provides all the necessary tools and support to achieve the financial goals thus, offering a secure, efficient and rewarding trading experience.” — Eugene Kalugin, Global Business Efficiency Head, FBS

SINGAPORE, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FBS is a global broker with operations in over 150 nations. Customers across the globe opt for FBS as their go-to forex provider. World Business Outlook recognised FBS as the Best IB Partnership Program Global 2023 in appreciation of their efforts. FBS presents its IB Partnership Program, a testament to their commitment to fostering strong partnerships with brokers worldwide. As a leader in the industry, FBS understands the importance of offering a comprehensive program that caters to the needs of both experienced brokers and aspiring traders. Through this program, participants gain access to a range of exclusive benefits, such as competitive commission rates, advanced marketing tools, and personalised support from a dedicated account manager. FBS' IB Partnership Program offers unparalleled opportunities for growth and success. With their established track record, advanced technology, and steadfast dedication to customer satisfaction, FBS is the ideal partner in the journey towards financial excellence.

When it comes to choosing the best forex broker in Africa, FBS stands out as a reputable and reliable option. FBS is now known as a major force in the forex market thanks to their consistent dedication to offering top-notch trading services. FBS offers a comprehensive range of trading instruments, competitive spreads, and a user-friendly trading platform to cater to the needs of both novice and experienced traders. Additionally, FBS offers a range of educational resources and materials to help traders enhance their knowledge and skills in forex trading. With their transparent and secure trading environment, FBS is a trusted choice for traders looking to navigate the forex market with confidence. Recognised as the Best Forex Broker Africa 2023 by World Business Outlook, FBS continues to strive for excellence, offering a seamless trading experience and empowering traders to achieve their financial goals in the dynamic forex market.

FBS is committed to providing the best client support in Southeast Asia. With a strong focus on professionalism, they strive to go above and beyond to meet the needs and expectations of their clients. They understand that superior client support is an essential aspect of creating a positive trading experience and building long-term relationships with their clients. They are dedicated to assisting their clients every step of the way, whether it's through prompt and responsive communication, personalised assistance, or comprehensive educational resources. By continuously investing in their support team's training and development, FBS ensures that their clients have access to knowledgeable professionals who can offer expert guidance and resolve any issues efficiently. Thus, setting a benchmark by bagging the title as the Best Client Support Southeast Asia 2023 at the World Business Outlook Awards.

Shashank M, CEO of World Business Outlook emphasised on their win by stating, “These titles are enough to prove the prowess of FBS and how it is dominating in the forex market globally. FBS has demonstrated its ability to cultivate successful partnerships and provide unparalleled support for its global network of Introducing Brokers. With these achievements, FBS continues to set the bar high in the Forex industry, encompassing professionalism, innovation, and utmost client satisfaction.

Eugene Kalugin, Global Business Efficiency Head, FBS shared his appreciation and excitement over the award title, “It gives us an immense pleasure to be crowned with three outstanding award titles. At the core of World Business Outlook's mission lies the unwavering dedication to acknowledging and honouring outstanding companies across the globe. We look forward to achieve more laurels and serve our customers with best interest. FBS provides all the necessary tools and support to achieve the financial goals thus, offering a secure, efficient and rewarding trading experience. These awards drive us to improve and foster a culture of success worldwide.”

About FBS:

FBS is an international broker with more than 150 countries of presence. 23,000,000 traders and 410,000 partners have already chosen FBS as their preferred Forex company. FBS places a strong focus on developing connections with its clients and works to earn their confidence. Building trust and loyalty therefore gives consumers a sense of value and encourages them to stay in business.

https://fbs.com/

About World Business Outlook:

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business, and the global economy. It offers a nuanced perspective on global economic trends, business strategies, and market insights. In a world where interconnectedness is the norm, the magazine provides a platform for thought leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to share their views on navigating the complex web of international business dynamics.

https://www.worldbusinessoutlook.com/