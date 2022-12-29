ReadyWise Reflects on 2022's Severe Weather with 3 Ways to Prepare for 2023
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preparedness is at the top of the list to survive natural disasters, so start 2023 the right way by getting prepared in 3 ways. In 2022, some of the worst disturbances occurred, including devastating hurricanes, tornadoes, flash flooding, nationwide droughts, and severe winter weather. Prepare for the end...of the year with dependable solutions from ReadyWise, the one-stop emergency shop. The goal is to help people prepare before disaster strikes with the three basics: emergency food supply, water filtration and storage, and backup power.
"The recent blizzard in Buffalo was the deadliest lake effect snowstorm showcasing the importance of preparing beforehand," says Morten Steen-Jorgensen, CEO at ReadyWise. "Having the basics in your home and car is important in becoming self-reliant when you can't depend on local officials."
This winter, avoid getting caught in the cold. With ReadyWise, you can prepare for the worst and enjoy quality products while waiting out the storm. The recent blizzards left people stuck for days in their houses without help from emergency services. ReadyWise is the best solution for extreme weather events because it's easy to prepare by adding water. With up to 25-year shelf life, there's no refrigeration needed and no need to worry about expiration dates. Now is the time to invest in the future with 65% off the 170-Serving Emergency Food Preparedness Kit. This bucket includes 32 breakfast servings, 76 entree servings, 64 drink servings, and ten snack servings.
Have you ever been without power when it was needed the most? Have you ever wondered how to keep safe and warm in an emergency such as a natural disaster? This portable power supply is the perfect solution to this problem. ReadyWise offers its lowest annual price on the Generator and Solar Power Bundle. The aluminum alloy shell is designed to provide rugged environmental protection.
Each year brings challenges and opportunities, but food, water, and power will prepare anyone for various emergencies. Whether it's a shelter-in-place or evacuation scenario, ReadyWise has several solutions for any household, regardless of size or budget. Looking back at 2022's severe weather patterns, make the smart choice and create an emergency supplies checklist, kit, and plan with the three basics: food, water, and power. Go to www.ready.gov, take advantage of their online emergency checklist, and make a family emergency plan today.
About ReadyWise
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise provides freeze-dried and dehydrated foods for emergency preparedness, everyday consumption, and outdoor activities. ReadyWise was founded in 2008 and has over 175 employees. More information on ReadyWise can be found on the firm’s website www.readywise.com.
