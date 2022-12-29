Governor Baker Appoints Timothy Whelan and Joseph Beggan to MassDOT Board of Directors 

Boston — Governor Charlie Baker today announced the appointment of Timothy Whelan and Joseph Beggan to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Board of Directors. The Governor also reappointed current Board members Dean Mazzarella and Timothy King whose terms will be extended.

“Representative Timothy Whelan and Joseph Beggan have years of experience in private and public service that make them both well-suited candidates for the MassDOT Board of Directors,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We are also proud to extend the terms of Dean Mazzarella and Timothy King who have been valuable members of the Board in their previous terms.”

“Each of these MassDOT Board members will bring valuable knowledge and experience to their roles,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We are pleased to appoint Representative Whelan and Mr. Beggan and extend Director Mazzarella’s and Director King’s terms.”

With a long history of public service, Timothy Whelan most recently served as a State Representative representing the 1st District of Barnstable and has served in the Massachusetts Legislature since 2013. Representative Whelan also served in the United States Marine Corps and as a member of the Massachusetts State Police, where he attained the rank of Sergeant. In the State Police, Whelan gained experience in the fields of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and Incident Management. He has traveled to other states to instruct in the fields of Hazardous Material and Bulk Package transportation on behalf of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Joseph Beggan brings more than 35 years of transportation experience in municipal, private sector and institutional roles. For over 10 years, he served in the City of Boston Transportation Department, 12 years as a consultant for TetraTech/Rizzo; and 13 years at Harvard University, until his retirement in 2021. Mr. Beggan is the past president of ITS Massachusetts, a former chair of the BSCES Transportation Committee and a member of the WalkBoston Board of Directors. He also represented Harvard on A Better City’s Board of Directors, Cambridge’s Transit Advisory Committee and Boston’s Bicycle Advisory Committee.

For more information on the MassDOT Board, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/service-details/massdot-board-of-directors-membership.