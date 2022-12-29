Submit Release
News Search

There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,786 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle System to Determine Accident Speed (FJK-205)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a system to determine the travel speed of each vehicle at the time of an accident to determine the aggressor," said an inventor, from Plantation, Fla., "so I invented the IMPACTOMETER. My design would ensure that accurate records are readily available in the event of a collision or major accident."

The invention provides an automatic way to record travel speed in accidents. In doing so, it enables police or insurance companies to determine how fast a vehicle was traveling when an accident occurred. As a result, it increases accuracy and it eliminates guesswork. The invention features a reliable and automatic design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for automotive original equipment manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-205, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-vehicle-system-to-determine-accident-speed-fjk-205-301708743.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle System to Determine Accident Speed (FJK-205)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.