Baczewski Luxury Opens New Kitchen Showroom in North Houston

Baczewski Kitchen Designer

Modern Kitchen Cabinets

Baczewski Luxury, a premier kitchen remodeling company, has opened a new kitchen showroom in North Houston.

The team at Baczewski Luxury is excited to bring modern kitchen designs never seen before in Texas.”
— Gregory Nikov
HOUSTON, TX, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new kitchen showroom will allow customers to see first-hand the high-quality cabinetry, countertops, storage solutions, wall panels, motorized shades, and custom lighting that Baczewski Luxury has to offer.

European High-End Cabinetry

Baczewski Luxury offers a wide selection of European high-end cabinetry featuring stunning designs and modern finishes.

They also offer installation services for custom cabinets and can provide a complete kitchen renovation package.
Experienced Team of Designers

The experienced team of designers can help create the perfect modern kitchen for a home, stunning walk-in closets, custom living room wall systems, and so much more. Baczewski Luxury works with top brands like:
Modern Kitchens:

Composit Cucine (Italy)
Nobilia (Germany)
Giuseppe Cucine (USA)
Matino Living (USA)
Nickels Cabinets (Canada)

Closets:

Belligotti (Italy)
Nobilia (Germany)
Zobal (Poland)

Lighting:

Album (Italy)
Newmat (France)

Wall design:

Wallpapers by Techografica (Italy)
Precious stone panels by Tecnografica (Italy)
Decorative panels by Sibu Design (Austria)

Countertops:

Cosentino (Spain)
Dekton (Spain)
Laminam (Italy)

Roller shades:

Vision Blinds - (UK)
Wilson Fabrics - (Australia)
Mermet -  (USA)
Walden Select - (USA)
Motors & Automation by Somfy (France)

Sinks and Faucets:

The Galley (USA)
Kraus (USA)

Appliances:

Bartazzoni (Italy)
Elica (Italy)
Falmec (Italy)

Modern Kitchens Never Seen Before in Texas

The team at Baczewski Luxury is excited to bring modern kitchen designs never seen before in Texas. Their experienced designers will help create custom solutions that fit any size home or budget. They will work with clients throughout the entire process to ensure they get exactly what they are looking for.

A Kitchen Showroom That's Worth A Visit

The Baczewski Luxury showroom is home to some of the latest trends in kitchen design. Visitors can view various designs, materials, and finishes while talking with knowledgeable staff about their options. Customers can find everything they need to create a modern kitchen that fits their needs and style.

Gregory N.
Baczewski Luxury
+1 866-515-2553
email us here
Pepper Collection | Walnut Veneer Finish | luxury modern kitchen designs by Baczewski Luxury

