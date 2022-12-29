Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,760 in the last 365 days.

The Hogan Administration Announces Over $16 Million in Federal Surplus Delivered to Marylanders in Need in 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Hogan administration today announced that in the year 2022, the Maryland Department of General Services (DGS), the agency of record in the State of Maryland for the Federal Surplus Personal Property Donation Program, secured and delivered $16,583,540 in federal surplus property to Marylanders in need, public schools, non-profit organizations, municipal agencies, federally certified 8(a) firms, and local communities. 

“DGS continues to be committed to providing Marylanders in need with valuable resources,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “By being proactive and actively connecting with our federal partners, DGS has been able to provide items such as diapers, water, office supplies, and over 10,000 computers directly to Maryland communities and businesses.”

Please see the link below for a full list of the federal surplus property that was secured by the Hogan administration during 2022 from federal agencies, including the General Services Administration (GSA), and then delivered throughout the state through the year 2022. 

https://dgs.maryland.gov/Documents/SurplusProperty/FederalSurplusProperty-DistributionList2022.pdf

###

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as fuel management, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security at state buildings.

You just read:

The Hogan Administration Announces Over $16 Million in Federal Surplus Delivered to Marylanders in Need in 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.