Department of General Services’ Office of State Procurement Launches Statewide Survey to Elevate Maryland Business Voices in Policy Development 

September 22, 2025

Annapolis, MD – As part of the Moore-Miller Administration’s continued commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive economy, the Maryland Department of General Services’ Office of State Procurement has released a statewide survey directed toward a broad range of Maryland’s business partners.

The goal is to ensure these stakeholders not only have a seat at the table, but that their voices directly shape the development of statewide procurement policy—contributing to a system that is equitable, responsive to community needs, and aligned with the operational goals of the state agencies it supports.

“We’re proud to advance the Moore-Miller Administration’s vision for a procurement system that blends data-driven decisions with heart-led values,” said Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “We base our work on the facts, listen closely to the community, and most importantly, keep the needs of Marylanders at the heart of every decision we make.”

Under the leadership of Secretary Chaudhry and Chief Procurement Officer Wallace Sermons II, the Department of General Services’ Office of State Procurement has launched the most significant procurement reform in decades. This sweeping modernization effort, initiated in early 2024, is grounded in the values and priorities of the Moore-Miller Administration. It combines innovative approaches with proven strategies, tailored to the unique needs and challenges of state government.

“We’ve made it our mission to deliver a procurement system that is more efficient, more equitable, and one that reflects the best of who we are as a state,” said Chief Procurement Officer Sermons. “We don’t aim to support businesses in a silo—we engage directly with those who know the landscape best: Maryland’s business partners. Decisions like these must be made in collaboration. Our mission is to listen first and act in partnership with Marylanders, furthering Governor Moore’s vision of creating an equitable and robust economy. That’s what this transformation demands, and it’s what the people of Maryland deserve.”

The survey is available online and remains open until the close of business on Monday, October 13, 2025. The DGS Office of State Procurement encourages all eligible businesses to participate and help shape the future of procurement in Maryland.