Maryland Announces Consultant Team to Lead State Center Redevelopment Strategy in Baltimore

September 17, 2025

Consultant selection marks next milestone in effort to transform the 28-acre site into a vibrant, mixed-use, transit-oriented development

BALTIMORE, MD (September 17) – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) and Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) today announced the selection of a consultant team of locally and nationally recognized firms to spearhead the comprehensive redevelopment strategy for the State Center site in Baltimore City. The team, which will be led by Redgate Real Estate Advisors, was assembled through a competitive process collaboratively carried out by the Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO), DGS, MDOT, and the City of Baltimore.

The selection of the consultant marks a significant milestone in the effort to transform the 28-acre State Center site into a vibrant, mixed-use, transit-oriented development space. Through partnership with Baltimore City and neighboring communities, the strategy aims to deliver a bold, inclusive vision for the future of State Center – one that advances economic opportunity, sustainability, and quality of life.

“State Center represents a once-in-a-generation redevelopment opportunity in Baltimore,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “This effort is about more than revitalizing 28 acres of land—it’s about honoring the community’s vision, advancing equity, enabling an affordable transit-oriented redevelopment, and delivering a project that reflects Baltimore’s resilience and promise. Together with our partners, we are committed to ensuring that State Center becomes a model for inclusive, sustainable growth that benefits generations to come.”

Strategically located between the State Center Metro Subway station and the Cultural Center Light Rail station – and within walking distance of Baltimore Penn Station – the State Center site presents a rare opportunity to create a neighborhood that supports housing, retail, green space, and enhanced access to public transit.

“With its proximity to major transit hubs, the State Center site offers a unique opportunity for transit-oriented development that can foster a vibrant, walkable, and inclusive community,” said Maryland Transportation Acting Secretary Samantha J. Biddle. “This redevelopment strategy will prioritize access, sustainability, affordable housing, and smart growth for Baltimore and beyond.”

Redgate will lead a multidisciplinary team that includes Ayers Saint Gross, RK&K, Bluebird Advisors, Owens Media Group and WFT Engineering. Approximately 30 percent of the work being conducted under this contract is being performed by certified Minority- and Women-Owned Businesses, demonstrating a strong commitment to equity and inclusion in the process.

Redgate and its assembled project team bring a proven track record of successful redevelopment projects within the Baltimore region, including the renovation of Baltimore Penn Station, the revitalization of Security Square Mall, and the East Baltimore Revitalization Plan.

“MEDCO is proud to support MDOT, DGS, and the City of Baltimore in advancing the vision for State Center,” said Executive Director of MEDCO, Tom Sadowski. “Our role as a trusted, full-spectrum solutions collaborator allows us to bring our expertise, resources, and capacity to support projects from the initial planning stages through to completion. We look forward to working alongside our State and local partners to help ensure this redevelopment achieves its full potential for the community.”

Building on that foundation, Redgate will advance the City’s 2024 State Center Vision and Market Study, with a primary focus on updating the market and financial analysis, conducting site due diligence and building reuse feasibility studies, and recommending the most efficient approach to execution. The team will also be tasked with managing a market solicitation process to identify a qualified development partner and ensuring the project aligns with the State’s goals for transit-oriented development, economic development, and housing.

“Our team is honored to help fulfill the potential of State Center as a community-focused redevelopment,” said Redgate Executive Vice President Leif Dormsjo. “We have assembled a talented group of professionals that will bring a highly collaborative and action-oriented approach to this vitally important work.”

The project is jointly led by DGS and MDOT under a formal Memorandum of Agreement executed earlier this year. The effort will also be coordinated closely with the State-City Workgroup – established by Governor Wes Moore — to ensure alignment with broader planning efforts in Baltimore and leverage the collective resources that the City and State bring to secure a successful development.

The consultant’s work on the State Center Redevelopment Strategy is expected to kick-off in Fall 2025, with a market solicitation process expected to begin in 2027, positioning the State to identify a qualified development partner and move toward implementation.