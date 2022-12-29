Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for November 2022

MACAU, December 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 119 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in November 2022, an increase of 2 year-on-year; number of available guest rooms rose by 1.6% to 37,000. Data on hotel establishments designated for medical observation and self-health monitoring were excluded in the compilation of the results. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in November dropped by 7.8 percentage points year-on-year to 38.7%, with the rates for 3-star and 5-star hotels decreasing by 14.0 percentage points and 8.6 percentage points respectively.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in November went down by 17.2% year-on-year to 409,000; Mainland guests (323,000) fell by 19.8% while local guests (61,000) dropped by 2.6%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests stayed at 1.7 nights.

From January to November this year, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments decreased by 11.6 percentage points year-on-year to 38.0%. The number of guests dipped by 22.0% year-on-year to 4,658,000, whereas their average length of stay remained stable at 1.8 nights.

In November, number of visitors joining local tours went up by 29.9% year-on-year to 2,400; besides, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services (booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies rose by 17.6% to 5,600. From January to November 2022, number of local tour visitors dropped by 21.4% year-on-year to 29,000, while that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies plunged by 71.1% to 40,000.