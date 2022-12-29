Macecraft Software’s System Examiner Reached 35,000 Downloads

System Examiner UI

System Examiner, a new standalone tool to generate Windows system information report reached 35,000 downloads in less than two months

PORI, FINLAND, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest freeware tool from Macecraft Software, System Examiner, has been downloaded over 35,000 times in less than two months. Its first version has been featured in various software websites around the world, including MajorGeeks, where it already received 410 downloads and a 5 star rating from its users during the first week.

System Examiner lists details of Windows computer’s installed hardware and software, the operating system’s originality, as well as attempts to detect common system errors and potential problems. The program can be used either as an easy-to-use Windows troubleshooting tool or as a tool for technical support staff.

System Examiner reports can also be easily shared. An example of the report generated by the System Examiner can be found here.

The idea behind System Examiner came up when Jouni Flemming, Lead Developer and Founder of Macecraft Software observed the technical support tickets of his company. He noticed that having an easy way to get details of users’ systems, instead of spending a lot of time asking specific questions, would simplify the technical support process and save a lot of time.

“I wanted to have a tool that would allow me to easily see the hardware and software information of a system, and to be able to share that easily,” said Jouni Flemming, “since there was nothing like that available, I just had to make it.”

System Examiner received a warm response on its first announcement on Reddit. A Reddit user mentioned how System Examiner helped fix their problems. They mentioned that they’re managing repairs and refurbishing processes at a small refurbishing charity and tried different system information tools. However, they found the tools available were time-consuming and didn’t support automation. “This is EXACTLY what I've been looking for,” they commented.

As of now, the update to System Examiner has also been available. Users can download the new version 1.1 from its website: https://systemexaminer.com/ as a portable or a setup version.

About Macecraft Software

Macecraft Software is the publisher of Windows Utility Suite called jv16 PowerTools and Registry Cleaner named RegCleaner. The company was founded in 2003 and has been in the business ever since. Find out more about Macecraft Software at https://jv16powertools.com/

System Examiner - Get PC System Information, Specs and Troubleshooting Tips for Free