The Spirit Hunters, A Teen Author’s Debut YA Novel, Receives Thrilling Reviews

14-year-old author Alina Choy Krieg Poses With Her Debut Novel The Spirit Hunters The Spirit Hunters Book Cover Story Lab Publishing

During the COVID shutdown 12-year-old Alina Choy Krieg started writing a paranormal novel to help her deal with the hopelessness of the global pandemic.

The Spirit Hunters is for everyone. But mostly for those struggling. I hope whoever reads this knows that whatever they are going through isn’t going to last forever.” — Alina Choy Krieg