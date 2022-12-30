The Spirit Hunters, A Teen Author’s Debut YA Novel, Receives Thrilling Reviews
During the COVID shutdown 12-year-old Alina Choy Krieg started writing a paranormal novel to help her deal with the hopelessness of the global pandemic.
The Spirit Hunters is for everyone. But mostly for those struggling. I hope whoever reads this knows that whatever they are going through isn’t going to last forever.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID shutdown was especially challenging for teens. How did 12-year-old Chicago native Alina Choy Krieg respond? She wrote a book. Published this year, just before her fourteenth birthday, the YA novel The Spirit Hunters is the story of Brianna, a typical teen who learns about a secret underground world and her own spirit-hunting abilities after she and her friends become targets of vengeful spirits.
— Alina Choy Krieg
“Most protagonists in young adult stories feature teens who must battle the evil force threatening their universe while dealing with a romance or perhaps friendship turmoil.” Krieg explains, “But I thought that it would be more interesting and unusual to explore what might happen to someone who is responsible for saving the world, but who doesn’t even know if they want to or if they themselves are worth saving.”
The protagonist Brianna answers these questions by walking into a new world and a new role with the courage and irreverence of a modern teenager. In her new world, she struggles to harness her powers and to understand the subtexts behind outward appearances.
About the premise of the book Krieg says: “The Spirit Hunters is for everyone. But mostly for those struggling. I hope whoever reads this knows that whatever they are going through isn’t going to last forever.”
Reviewers agree: “As a fellow teenager, I was able to relate to the book and its characters and really clearly understand each of their insecurities and inner turmoils they were facing…[It has] inspired me to continue my writing journey as well. I could not put this book down and it's certainly worth the read!” writes Anya K.
Reader Ryan Goldman writes: “both in the super-engaging prose and in the narrative about traversing into worlds that aren't our own (and coping with the trials of real-world stuff like friendships and self-discovery). This would be an excellent next book or gift for any teenager or young adult!”
“It’s a magical experience watching everything explode into existence when all you want to do is tell a story.” Krieg said.
The Spirit Hunters is available on Amazon as a hardcover, paperback, and Kindle e-book, as well as through IngramSpark.
About Alina Choy Krieg
Alina Choy Krieg lives in the Upworld with her family. When she is not in the uphill battle that is a teenager's life, you can find her reading a book or eating something spicy. Here, the 14-year-old author poses with her debut novel.
About The Spirit Hunters
Brianna Davis has always seen herself as an ordinary girl. That all changes when she and her friends venture into the Smith house, a place full of bitter and vengeful spirits. Targeted by these spirits, Brianna is forced to encounter, tragic loss that tears Brianna’s perfect world away from her, and she doesn’t know how she’ll recover. While at her most vulnerable, she meets two teenagers, Isabel and Darek, who lead Brianna to the world of ‘Spirit Hunters,’ people with angelic genetics, whose skills allow them to trap evil spirits. Though fascinated with this new world, she is shocked to learn she gave up her right to leave the moment she entered it.
Brianna is far from safe in this new world. The spirits that took her loved one aren’t done with her yet, and they fill her head each night with violent, horrifying nightmares. Brianna thinks her recent nightmares are a scare tactic, but the truth is far more sinister…
Esther Choy
Story Lab Publishing
+1 312-520-0059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other