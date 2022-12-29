Saint Johnsbury - Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A4010140
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Chad Weikel
STATION: Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME:12/29/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: 957 Memorial Drive, Saint Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Emily Rivard
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville
VICTIM: Kinney Drugs
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/29/22 at 0929 hours, the Vermont State Police were made aware of a theft of money by an employee of Kinney Drugs. Camera footage revealed, Rivard removed money from a register multiple times, totaling two hundred and ten dollars while working on 12/26/22.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/27/23 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trp. Chad Weikel (344)
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802) 748-3111
(802) 748-1585 (Fax)
Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov