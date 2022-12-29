Saint Johnsbury - Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A4010140

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Chad Weikel

STATION: Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME:12/29/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: 957 Memorial Drive, Saint Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Emily Rivard

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/29/22 at 0929 hours, the Vermont State Police were made aware of a theft of money by an employee of Kinney Drugs. Camera footage revealed, Rivard removed money from a register multiple times, totaling two hundred and ten dollars while working on 12/26/22.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/27/23 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trp. Chad Weikel (344)

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

(802) 748-1585 (Fax)

Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov