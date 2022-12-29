Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,778 in the last 365 days.

Saint Johnsbury - Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22A4010140

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Chad Weikel                             

STATION: Saint Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:12/29/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: 957 Memorial Drive, Saint Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Emily Rivard                                                

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville

 

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 12/29/22 at 0929 hours, the Vermont State Police were made aware of a theft of money by an employee of Kinney Drugs. Camera footage revealed, Rivard removed money from a register multiple times, totaling two hundred and ten dollars while working on 12/26/22.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/27/23 @ 0800 hours          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trp. Chad Weikel (344)

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

(802) 748-1585 (Fax)

Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Saint Johnsbury - Petit Larceny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.