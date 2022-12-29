Radon Action Month Receives Proclamation By Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot proclaims January 2023 to be National Radon Action Month to raise awareness about radon and importance of radon testingCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, Illinois Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot has signed a proclamation announcing January 2023 as Radon Action Month in Chicago to raise awareness about the effects of radon and the importance of radon testing in response to a request submitted by the Midwest Chapter of AARST and Radonova, Inc. The EPA has designated January as National Radon Action Month to increase awareness of radon, promote radon testing and mitigation, and advance the use of radon-resistant construction techniques.
This month is a means to educate homeowners and the public about the health dangers of radon exposure as well as best practices for removing the harmful gas from homes and workplaces. “With our North American headquarters being in the Chicago area, we sincerely appreciate this proclamation by Mayor Lightfoot for our community,” says Zan Jones, Vice President for Radonova, Inc.
Radioactive radon is the #1 cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the #2 cause of lung cancer nationwide, according to the EPA. It is responsible for over 1,200 deaths in Illinois each year. That is more than die from home fires, smoke from home fires, carbon monoxide, lead, and asbestos - combined. “By signing this proclamation Mayor Lightfoot has joined other communities across Illinois and the United States who are committed to reducing lung cancer and the harmful effects of radon,” says Jim Emanuels, President of Midwest AARST.
A study conducted by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) found that 41% of homes in Illinois have high radioactive radon levels. The EPA recommends Illinois homeowners check their radon levels every two years. Radon is an odorless, colorless gas that forms when the uranium in natural stone below a home or building decays. The gas produces harmful radioactive atoms that become caught in the lungs when people breathe. Radon seeps into homes and buildings through cracks and by pushing through the concrete in foundations, and crawl spaces.
Radon levels found in homes can vary depending on ventilation, construction methods, geography, and weather. Radon levels can also vary from home to home within the same neighborhood and can change from season to season as the soil around a home grows drier or wetter. The only way to know the radon level in a home or building is to test. If radon levels are high, then radon mitigation systems can be installed by certified radon professionals to reduce radon levels to below the actionable limit – sometimes by as much as 99%.
The Midwest Chapter of AARST and Radonova, Inc. would like to thank Mayor Lightfoot for improving radon awareness in Chicago and helping to prevent radon induced lung cancer for her citizens. Through collective action we can help ensure healthy indoor air quality and reduce lung cancer in the United States.
About Midwest AARST
Midwest AARST is a local chapter of the National American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (AARST). Serving Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota, it is a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to the highest standard of excellence and ethical performance of radon measurement, radon mitigation, and transfer of radon information for the benefit of members, consumers, and the public at large.
About Radonova
Radonova is the laboratory of choice for numerous government radon surveys, as well as other public, and private sector large-scale measurement contracts around the world. A truly global laboratory, Radonova is active in over 50 countries and has performed millions of measurements.
