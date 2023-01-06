American IRA Discusses Why Invest with a Self-Directed IRA
American IRA recently addressed one of the most fundamental questions with Self-Directed IRAs: why invest this way?CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why should an investor use a Self-Directed IRA to invest? It sounds like a simple question, but according to a recent post at American IRA, it’s also a question with a lot of answers. That’s why American IRA recently spent the time to explain the benefits of a Self-Directed IRA and why investors use a Self-Directed IRA, elaborating on these themes at its www.AmericanIRA.com blog.
In the first section of the post, American IRA explained the benefits of investing with a Self-Directed IRA. The most obvious of these, of course, is the tax advantages present with one. Investing in a retirement account means that the assets within the account have tax protections that aren’t available to ordinary, personal investments. This also creates a buffer between the investor and their investments, which can help protect them in certain ways financially.
American IRA went on to explain why investors also use Self-Directed IRAs in addition to these basic tax advantages.
For example, an investor can use a Self-Directed IRA for a wider range of retirement assets than is typically available through a traditional arrangement. If a real estate investment opportunity were to turn up, the post notes, many investors would not be able to access the amount of capital needed to make an offer. But with the money in a Self-Directed IRA, this would more likely be a possibility, given how many investors keep a majority of assets within a retirement account.
Self-Direction is nothing new, but it is still a relatively rare consideration for many investors. Posts like this help to illuminate why investors turn to Self-Directed IRAs, while also educating investors as to why they might be advantageous.
“Sometimes, the most fundamental question to answer is simple: why?” said Jim Hitt, Founder of American IRA. “This post is an answer to that question, at least as it relates to Self-Directed IRAs. It explains benefits, reasons, and tax protections with a Self-Directed IRA in a way that helps shed light for people who aren’t familiar with the subject.”
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.
"About:
American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $500 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."
Michelle Tracy
American IRA, LLC
+1 8282574949
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube