Route 6 Closed in Erie County

Route 6 in Erie County is closed from the intersection with Old Valley Road in Union Township to the intersection with Vincent Road in LeBoeuf Township due to a motor vehicle crash involving a commercial tanker.



PennDOT recommends motorists use Flatts Road and Route 97 as an alternative route.

The roadway is expected to reopen overnight once the scene has been cleared.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

