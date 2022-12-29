Booming e-Commerce Industry to Drive Demand for Parcel Sortation Systems: Fact.MR Report
Demand for parcel sortation systems in the Europe region to surge at a CAGR of 5.4% across the 2022-2032 assessment period.ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global parcel sortation systems market size is estimated to reach US$ 2.7 billion by 2032, advancing at 6.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.
A parcel sortation system is a network of conveyor belts that sorts packages according to their destination. It typically consists of one or more input stations, sorting and routing modules, distribution lines (parcels out to carriers), and a number of output stations.
Parcel sortation systems are widely utilized in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, automotive, electronics, logistics, retail, and pharmaceutical, among others. Companies' spending is increasing due to a rise in labor costs. As a result, businesses are using automated solutions that will help to reduce labor expenses while still providing high accuracy in the process. The growing need for automated systems in various industries is expected to boost the demand for parcel sortation systems.
Moreover, rapid increase in usage of Internet of Things technology has created a profitable potential for parcel sortation system makers. The incorporation of the Internet of Things in parcel sortation systems improves the visibility of the product's location. Furthermore, the demand for parcel sortation systems is projected to grow rapidly as the number of consumers using e-commerce platforms increases.
With increasing Internet penetration rates in developing nations, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, the adoption of online retailing is rising rapidly. As internet penetration increases in developing nations, demand for parcel sortation systems will rise significantly throughout the forecast period.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
• The global parcel sortation systems market is valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2022.
• The market is anticipated to garner US$ 2.7 billion revenue by 2032.
• Worldwide demand for parcel sortation systems is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
• The European market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2032.
• The United States market reached a value of US$ 322.1 million in 2022
Key Segments of Parcel Sortation Systems Industry Research
• By Component:
o Hardware
o Software
o Services
• By Type:
o Linear
o Loop
• By End Use:
o Logistics
o e-Commerce
o Airports
o Food & Beverages
o Other End Uses
• By Region:
o North America
o Latin America
o Europe
o APAC
o MEA
Regional Analysis
Europe is projected to lead the global parcel sortation systems market during the study period. The United Kingdom and Germany are expected to make substantial contributions to the European market.
Market players in Europe are heavily focused on smart technologies, such as robot-based and AI-based parcel sorting systems.
For example, in September 2021, LiBiao Robot introduced a new mobile robot-based parcel sortation system called "Mini Yellow." This was created primarily for European economies such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and France
Competitive Landscape
The worldwide parcel sortation systems market is highly competitive and fragmented. Key manufacturers of parcel sortation systems are pursuing strategies such as product launches, heavy expenditure on research and development, partnerships, and acquisition to maintain and solidify their market presence.
• Interroll Group released Split Tray Sorter in March 2022. For the automatic sortation of conveyed products weighing up to 12 kilograms, the innovative device ensured maximum availability, a very long service life, and quick payback times. With this, the company supplied appropriate solutions for logistics service providers as well as express, courier, and parcel service providers to increase the productivity of customer-oriented distribution centers by effectively segregating small parts from other transport items.
• Satake released the "NIRAMI series," its newest and largest optical sorter in terms of size and capacity, in June 2021. The latest high-performance Optical Sorter, "NIRAMI" from Satake, is designed to effectively sort grains, seeds, pulses, and a variety of other items. Nirami's different sizes, with extra-wide chutes and customizable configurations, make it perfect for a wide range of applications and processing capabilities. These newly developed optics detect and differentiate subtle color changes using RGB full-color cameras and optional infrared (IR) cameras.
Key Companies Profiled:
• Alstef Automation S.A
• Autotech Private Limited
• Bastian Solutions, LLC
• Beumer Group
• Murata Machinery, Ltd
• Honeywell International Inc
• Böwe Systec GmbH
• Daifuku Co. Ltd
• Siemens Logistics GmbH
• Dematic
• Equinox
• Falcon Fives
• GBI Intralogistics, Inc
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global parcel sortation systems market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of component (hardware, software, services) type (linear, loop) and end use (logistics, e-Commerce, airports, food & beverage, other end uses), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).
