RateTiger & mycloud Hospitality Team Together to Offer Enhanced Hotel Inventory Distribution to Hotel Clients

mycloud Hotel PMS and RateTiger partner to assist hotels with real-time inventory distribution. All mycloud hotel clients will benefit from this partnership.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning end-to-end hospitality solutions provider mycloud Hospitality has announced the 2-way integration of mycloud PMS with RateTiger, a top channel manager from hotel distribution expert eRevMax. Through the RateTiger dashboard, hotels employing mycloud Hospitality solutions may now instantly adjust rates and inventory on their brand website as well as other distribution partners. Additionally, they can use RateTiger to send reservations made through their brand website straight to their property management software, while updating the hotel's availability in real-time. The connection makes sure the hotel can manage both its rates and inventory from a single central platform.

As the world's leading hospitality software provider, mycloud Hospitality provides end-to-end solutions that combine property management, point of sale, and back office services in one software package. With the aid of this software, individual businesses as well as several well-known hotel chains in Southeast Asia and India benefit from smart business decisions that will increase their profitability and improve the quality of their services to guests. The best aspect is that mycloud PMS is built for hotel chains to centrally handle the hotel management process across departments at chain sites, including the head office. The mycloud hotel management software provides hotels with a single solution for managing front-desk operations, bookings, channel management, housekeeping, rate and occupancy management, and more across multiple hotels. Mycloud offers integration with the most popular channel managers across the globe and is now also connected with RateTiger which is one of the top channel managers in the world.

Through its flagship product brand RateTiger, eRevMax, a multinational travel technology firm, aids hotels in maximising internet income prospects. It offers hoteliers all around the world real-time online channel management, ARI distribution, market analytics, and networking solutions. Additionally, it offers a cloud-based integrated technology platform for hoteliers that includes a Hotel Channel Manager, Rate Shopping and Market Intelligence Software, CRS, Hotel Booking Engine, Website design and development services, as well as GDS and Metasearch distribution capabilities, all through a single sign-on platform. The eRevMax Channel Ecosystem provides hotels with access to over 450 channel and technology partners. Worldwide, independent boutique hotels, mid-size, and luxury hotels all chose RateTiger as their preferred connectivity partner.

"As a company, we believe in providing our customers with the freedom to choose the technology that is right for them," said Deepak Chauhan, Vice President of Cloud Services at mycloud. He further elaborated "Hotel channel manager RateTiger ranks among the most successful industry players. With this integration, mycloud customers can seamlessly take advantage of RateTiger's channel manager with their mycloud PMS."

Excellent customer service has always been at the heart of the mycloud offering, so working with RateTiger makes sense. The distribution of hotel inventory and the opportunity for direct booking made available by RateTiger and mycloud integration are remarkable. The connection gives mycloud's hotel clients a greater competitive edge by enabling them to update room availability, pricing, and allocation across several online OTA channels in real time. The hotel PMS receives direct delivery of the reservations made through the sales channels, constantly updating the hotel's availability status. The connection makes sure the hotel can manage both its rates and inventory from a single central platform. Ultimately, attracting customers with a smoother and smarter booking process.

mycloud is available to hospitality businesses around the world. To discover the multi-award-winning hospitality platform, visit www.mycloudhospitality.com or email info@mycloudhospitality.com.