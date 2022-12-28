mycloud Hospitality Now Delivers Hotel Property Management Solutions Across All Treehouse Hotels

Treehouse hotels, resorts & service apartments at 14 locations implement the mycloud PMS to support the delivery of a seamless guest experience.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treehouse Hotels, Resorts and Service apartments, a well-known hospitality brand name of Karma Hospitality LLP chooses mycloud Hospitality as their hotel management solutions provider. mycloud Hospitality implemented its flagship product mycloud PMS as its Property Management System which will manage 14 Treehouse properties located at AMRITSAR, BHIWADI, GOA, GURGAON, HIMACHAL PRADESH, JAIPUR, JODHPUR, MATHURA, NEEMRANA, and RANTHAMBORE. Each of these properties is unique and varies from hotels, resorts, and service apartments that are ideal for both long-term and short-term stays.

mycloud Hospitality is an award-winning and leading name in the hospitality industry. The organization is known for providing end-to-end hotel management solutions including robust and feature-rich property management system, restaurant management system, channel managing solutions, hotel booking engine, and central distribution management system. The feature-rich mycloud PMS helps hotels, resorts, motels, bed and breakfasts well-known hotel chains in India and Southeast Asia simplify operations and make more smart business decisions while also enhancing the guest experience.

Karma Hospitality LLP is a multi-dimensional hotel management company with rich and diverse experience in operating and managing full-scale hotels, resorts and serviced apartments under the brand name of "Treehouse". The company operates with a team of experienced professionals drawn from reputed Indian and International brands. Karma forayed into the management of hotels in 2007 and currently manages more than 750 keys in 23 hotels with an employee strength of 600 plus across different parts of India including Delhi NCR, Bhiwadi, Neemrana, Jaipur, Ranthambore, Jodhpur, Goa, Himachal, Amritsar, Mathura, Barsana and Goverdhan.

Keeping up with the latest hotel solution needs and wants, mycloud Hotel PMS offers an advanced system with much-needed features such as contactless mobile check-in, hotel app, room allocation management, guest management, inventory management, guest loyalty management, housekeeping, deep insights with various reports, connectivity with restaurant POS, booking engine, channel manager, revenue management system and more. All this with seamless connectivity with the different hotel departments.

"We looked at many solutions and most of them were more complicated than they needed to be. We were concerned about the implementation at so many properties, as well as the seamless transition without hindering the guest experience. mycloud Hospitality delivered everything they promised without complications and paid particular attention to all our requirements. Our hotel staff even commented on the straightforward implementation, and how easy to use the solution is." said Mr. Suman Ghosh, COO - Karma Hospitality LLP

"The people at Karma Hospitality were very specific with what they required- an easy-to-use chain hotel management software yet feature rich and has advanced configurations and integrations to ensure smooth functioning of all hotel departments that can easily be integrated into their multiple hotel chains and can simplify hotel operations. We are pleased to have delivered a solution that truly meets their needs. It is particularly important for us to understand and meet our client's goals so that they can in turn provide an excellent experience to their guests with the help of our hotel solutions." said Mr. Deepak Chauhan, Vice President of Cloud Services at mycloud Hospitality.

As a result of this advancement, the Treehouse chain hotels can now take advantage of mycloud PMS's cutting-edge capabilities and user-friendly interface. Additionally, the Treehouse team can save time by automating time-consuming, repetitive processes, and offer the best stay experience to their guests.

mycloud Hospitality gives hoteliers a significant amount of peace of mind while assisting them in delighting their guests and boosting their bottom line thanks to its upfront fees-free service and 24-hour support guarantee.

From a chain-wide viewpoint, its thorough reporting enables intelligence-driven decision-making. Due to this integration and overview, the adaptable platform is enabling companies like Treehouse Hotels to benefit from in-depth insights into their company operations, including areas where better efficiency may be attained in both the short- and long term.

mycloud is available to hospitality businesses around the world. To discover the multi-award-winning hospitality platform, visit www.mycloudhospitality.com or email info@mycloudhospitality.com.