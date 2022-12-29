HabitNu Leverages Edamam’s Recipe Search API to Create Healthy Eating Habits

Edamam Powers Recipe Search for HabitNu's evidence-based coaching programs to prevent type 2 diabetes and other obesity-related chronic conditions. Edamam's Recipe Search API allows searching by ingredinet, nutrient, diet, allergen, cuisine and prvides highly relevant results from across the recipe web. Edamam Powers Nutrition Data Solutions for Food, Health and Wellness Businesses

HabitNu leverages Edamam’s capability to provide recipe personalization from a database of 5 million nutritionally analyzed and tagged recipes.

NEW YORK, NY, US, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HabitNu, a Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”) recognized provider of evidence-based coaching programs to prevent type 2 diabetes and other obesity-related chronic conditions, has been using Edamam’s industry-leading Recipe Search API for over three years to provide personalized, real-time meal recommendations for people with chronic conditions to meet their wellness goals.

HabitNu focuses on several chronic conditions including diabetes prevention, diabetes management, heart health, and weight loss. In each of these areas, the company’s primary approach has been the deployment of evidence-based nudges to move consumers toward healthier habits. Food choices are an important element in all those target areas and Edamam’s unparalleled capability to provide breath and personalization of recipes in real-time align well with HabitNu’s delivery model.

“We do not force participants to follow a particular diet but, instead, provide visual signals to highlight when individuals exceed their daily calories, carbs, fats or sodium thresholds and nudge them towards healthier alternatives. Edamam provided exactly what we needed when we were exploring integrating with a healthy recipe nudge platform,” commented Sindhu Rajan, HabitNu’s Founder and CEO.

“HabitNu is a perfect example of how our technology and data can be leveraged by organizations to drive behavior changes and health outcomes,” added Victor Penev, Edamam’s Founder and CEO.

Edamam offers a broad range of nutrition data solutions via APIs and as licensed datasets. In addition to the Recipe Search API leveraged by HabitNu, Edamam also offers a Nutrition Analysis API and a Food Database API. Edamam has built the largest dataset of meals and nutrition in the world with over 5 million recipes and 1 million foods, analyzed and tagged for every nutrient, allergen, lifestyle diet, chronic condition, meal type, dish type, and cuisine. Its solutions are trusted by industry leaders such as Nestle, Amazon, Food Network, Microsoft, Hearst, McCormick and many more.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer for their clients the perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, The Food Network, The New York Times, Microsoft and Barilla. For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.

About HabitNu

HabitNu is a health and wellness company that leverages behavioral economics (the science of how and why people behave the way they do) to help individuals shape healthier habits for a lifetime. HabitNu works with hospital systems, pharmacies, state agencies, payers, and employers to prevent or manage chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and hypertension. HabitNu has received full recognition status by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to deliver all four modalities of the National Diabetes Prevention Program (in-person, online, distance learning and combination). Learn more at habitnu.com.

