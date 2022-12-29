Radiologist Dr. Joseph Burke MD to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WYOMISSING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During our lifetime most of us will be referred by our primary care provider to undergo medical imaging exams like X-rays, Mammograms, MRI, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasounds. These types of imaging tests provide an in-depth analysis of our skeletal structure to determine the gravity of an injury or disease. A common misconception is that a Radiologist is the one who administers this test, when in fact it's performed by a Radiologist Technician. Most of us aren't aware that a Radiologist is a highly trained and skilled doctor responsible for performing the analysis of the diagrams and determining the best course of action in order for us to heal successfully.

Dr. Joseph Burke is a board-certified Diagnostic Radiologist with over 24 years in practice specializing in Neurologic imaging, Vascular Imaging, Trauma and Emergency Radiology, Body and Neurologic CT, Pulmonary Imaging, Gastrointestinal Imagining, and Genitourinary Imaging focusing on Radiographs, Ultrasounds, CT scans, and MRI.

“My work as a medical doctor plays a crucial role in people’s health care. I interpret medical imaging from numerous sources, including Radiographs, Ultrasounds, CT scans and MRIs that determine what’s going on inside the patient’s body. By providing a detailed evaluation the Radiologist can then give clinical providers key information to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of patient’s conditions and diseases.”

This specialized physician is educated, trained, and experienced in medical imaging technology, techniques, and interpretation of the results.

“My passion for this field also led me to become an expert where I provide scientific information clearly and concisely so that jurors can understand the facts of the case and hand over an informed decision.”

Many people may not know this, but a radiologist must actually spend many years studying and learning the appearance of disease so they can come up with a picture-perfect diagnosis. Not all x-rays and imaging can indicate diseases so as a physician you need to know which study and diagnosis would be the most optimal for the patient.

As an authority in the field of Radiology, Dr. Burke has examined thousands of images in his illustrious career and works in one of the busiest Emergency Departments on the East Coast in a level 1 Trauma Center as well as one of the largest and most reputable Cancer Centers.

Besides his twenty-four years of experience, Dr. Burke has many more accomplishments to his credit. He is a frequent presenter at weekly Tumor, Trauma, and Gastrointestinal Conferences, has been the Chief of the Ultrasound department for several years. He also actively participates in the teaching service of the hospital, educating radiology Technology students, Medical Students, and Residents. He has served as the President of his private practice Radiology group and currently resides on the Board of governors for his Radiology group.

“Radiologists can be misunderstood when people assume we never directly participate in the care of the patient, although we are not performing the clinical examination or surgery, we are all part of one team. Physicians often rely on one another because no one doctor can do everything, we work cohesively in order to achieve success and provide the very best service to patients.”

As an expert witness, Dr. Burke Has provided forensic case review for attorneys in numerous cases offering unbiased testimony with a timely and accurate review of all imaging using state of the art visuals. His work in this field has been remarkable and he has established an excellent standing among colleagues.

“Radiologists play some of the most vital yet commonly overlooked roles in the medical industry. The fact is we take a multifaceted approach in the diagnosis and treatment of patients while enhancing patient safety in the most sustainable way possible. I will continue to make a difference in the lives of people and I’m wholeheartedly proud and humbled to be working with our current group of Radiologists and the many outstanding physicians and medical providers in our hospital and community.”

