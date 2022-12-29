Recent Single by Global C-Pop Singer Tia Lee Passes 100 Million Views

Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2022) - Goodbye Princess, produced by a Grammy winner, is her new single and its pre-release multimedia video series has already surpassed 100 million views across social media platforms.

Lee's pre-release campaign uses classic princess fairy tales to showcase her personal growth through the years.

The track is also the first ever Chinese song produced by one Grammy-winning producer.

The pre-release campaign for Goodbye Princess surpassed 100 million views across social media platforms and uses a mix of animation, music and fashion videography to tell her story. Following record-breaking success of a pre-release campaign by any Chinese pop artiste, the Goodbye Princess music video was launched on Dec 9 exclusively on Lee's YouTube and Weibo channels.

The cover of Lee's latest single Goodbye Princess.

Blending fiction and reality

Set in a futuristic cyberpunk environment, the music video of Goodbye Princess is an expression of Lee's metamorphosis from being a sheltered and highly scrutinised icon into an individual who is ready to take on the world.

Speaking about the version of herself in the video of Goodbye Princess, Lee shared, "This time, I'm back in a hyperreality form - the animations represent the past, the motion images represent the present, and the combination of both in the video creates the future. I am excited to take everyone into this futuristic fantasy world, which holds my last farewell to the past as we welcome the future together."

The music video was produced by a multi-disciplinary creative studio based in Los Angeles which has worked with numerous fashion brands and celebrities.

Creating animated magic

Over the last month, Lee released a stunning six-part animation series leading up to the launch of Goodbye Princess.

Goodbye Princess explores Lee's journey through the entertainment industry and the challenges that all women including herself face in life, taking inspiration from classic princess fairy tales to create a dark fantasy while portraying their hopes for a better life.

Goodbye Princess has been further complemented by a collection of motion images, capturing Lee juxtaposed against scenes from the series and conveying her determination to break free from her past.

The pre-release campaign for Goodbye Princess features a multimedia video series and has surpassed 100 million views.

The success behind the pre-release campaign of her single is no surprise as Lee teamed up with the best talents in the industry to bring together animation, music and fashion videography for the series.

"Life is about stepping out of your comfort zone. You will see all the beautiful things this world has to offer when you do that," says Lee.

Watch the Goodbye Princess series on Lee's Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channel.

