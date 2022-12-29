Atty. Ramtin Sadighim has committed to provide exceptional services to the victims in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties
ENCINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Ramtin Sadighim are known for providing superior service and a client-focused approach. Their practice is highly centered primarily on personal injury law claims and their main goal is for their clients to get the best compensation they deserve. They represent clients in Los Angeles County and Ventura County as well as its nearby communities.
Recently, Ramtin Sadighim has helped many Encino residents receive compensation for involvement in serious auto collision accidents and wrongful injuries. Encino is a home for 41,000 residents in San Fernando, Valley. Due to its crowded environment, accidents become inevitable.
Here’s what their firm has been up to lately with respect to settlements:
November:
Premises Liability $487,000.00
Motorcycle v. Auto $100,000.00
October:
Premises Liability $150,000.00
Motorcycle v. Auto $150,000.00
Auto v. Auto $100,000.00
Auto v. Truck $100,000.00
The Law Offices of Ramtin Sadighim is a team of legal experts that helps clients from start to finish. They will guide you from getting the most compensation to getting the right medical care.
The law firm’s passion for helping and determination to put their clients’ welfare first at all times is what makes the Law Offices of Ramtin Sadighim one of the trusted law firms in the legal industry. To them, the satisfaction and happiness of their clients are what matters most and all of them can attest to that.
So if you are in need of assistance due to injury or accident, Ramtin Sadighim is here to help. Hire a personal injury attorney that specializes in car accident injuries, to help you fight for your rights. Call us at 888.999.8744 or click here for a Free Consultation.
Ramtin Sadighim
The Law Offices of Ramtin Sadighim
+1 888-999-8744
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other