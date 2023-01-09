Better Paying Affiliate Program with Jump To Health
A Better Paying Affiliate Program - Better Health Too with a Health Coach Program, Natural Products, More Support and tools”CALIFORNIA, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jump To Health announces a Better Affiliate Program, and New Coach Nutrition Education!
— Audrey Sommerfeld
Building on our 4 Pillars of Health, Wealth, Living, and Giving
Jump To Health™, the innovative nutrition and healthy lifestyle company, has launched a better paying Affiliate program, and also a Nutrition Health Coaching education platform for Brand Partners that want to build a better Health Coaching business. The Affiliate Program, and Health Coach Education platforms can help better serve the New Year’s Resolutions of better health, losing weight, and adding more income.
The Affiliate channel is growing, with 44% of Americans claiming they already have this as a side gig and 71% saying they could not pay their bills without it. Yet most Affiliate programs pay as little as 3%-5%, and many only on a first-time sale. Jump To Health™ is different – the Affiliate marketer here can earn 15% on level 1, and 10% on level 2 – and earn commissions each time a customer places an order. “The Jump To Health™ Affiliate program is free to join, has no quotas to meet, and no inventory to carry or ship. We do that work for you, so you can focus simply on sharing your Affiliate link with others”, says President Randy Mitchell. “In addition, we provide the affiliate replicated websites, literature for customers, video content, and more to help the Affiliate maximize their sales with ‘better for you products’ too”.
Jump To Health™ has expanded their support for those that want to go a step further with a Nutrition Certification program with 12 modules, 36 video’s providing information on proteins, carbs, exercise, and more.
“This platform helps educate those who want to be a Coach Partner, assisting customers with their health and fitness goals” says Audrey Sommerfeld, CEO. With our natural products, along with meal plans, programs, tips, recipes and tools based on lifestyles – vegan/vegetarian, diabetes/blood sugar, a simple Power 2 program, and a 22-day reset Program called New You In 22, we can help people get fast, healthy results”. These programs were created by Dr. Steve Witherly, PhD in Human Nutrition, with over 30 years helping people globally lose weight, build immune health, have better digestive health, blood sugar, fight inflammation, and more.
“Our mobile App, website, and new video’s that are coming, are all designed to help people be a New Me in 2023” says Randy Mitchell. “And with the new Affiliate Program, and better pay and training for our Coach Partner Program, we offer more ways to build a side hustle into a potential full-time income.”
“Our goal is to end obesity, diabetes, gut issues, inflammation, and other health challenges that can be improved with good nutrition, education, and support, and provide a way for everyone to win with better Health, Wealth, Living, Giving”, explains CEO Audrey Sommerfeld. Better Health with our products, education, programs. Better Wealth with our Affiliate Program and Coach Partner program, better Living with our Membership Savings site – saving on travel, online shopping, amusement parks and more as a perk for membership, and our education on better health and wealth – information to change lives. And Giving - with our “Walk To Give” program we can help others in need simply by walking. We are proud of the education, income opportunity, savings site for discounts on travel, entertainment, shopping – all included FREE for members”, said Audrey Sommerfeld, CEO of Jump to Health. “Our goal is to be more than a product or opportunity company, but a true transformation for our members to live ‘Inner Fit’.”
About Jump To Health™
Jump To Health™ is a nutrition & education company founded by industry experts with global experience building large consumer brands. Backed by science, offering products that are engineered with healthy plant extracts, the foucs is to break down food myths and help people change their lives. The company promotes safe, affordable and effective weight loss management and nutrition products for a healthy lifestyle. Founded on the pillars of “Health, Wealth, Living and Giving” with products for health, revenue share for income, travel and savings portals for lifestyle, and giving back for helping others. To learn more please contact info@JumptoHealth.com
