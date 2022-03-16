Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,046 in the last 365 days.

New You In 22 - Jump To Health Winning Awards

22 Days can change your life

22 days to better health with Award Winning Nutrition from Jump To Health

Award Winning Nutrition - Fast Results Guaranteed”
— Audrey Sommerfeld
HERMOSA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award Winning Nutrition - delivers fast, healthy results guaranteed.

Jump To Health has been winning awards around the world for their innovative programs that help people lose weight, balance gut health, boost immune health, support healthy blood sugar, and other common health concerns. " Jump To Health focuses on common health concerns - and helps improve them with award winning nutrition, meal plans and programs, and nutrition education." said CEO Audrey Sommerfeld. With products created by PhD Nutritionists with 30 years experience globally - these products work, taste good and deliver fast results. On the New You In 22 program - customers can lose up to 6.5 pounds their first week, and anywhere from 8 to 19 pounds in 22 days.

"Built on the Pillars of Health, Wealth, Living and Giving - Jump To Health can help people save money, give back with the innovative Walk To Give program, and save money on travel, concerts, amusement parks and online shopping with Jump's Members Only savings portal" - said President Randy Mitchell. "Plus the Revenue Share plan is built to help everyone succeed. Other companies pay the top 1% the most - while Jump To Health provides more ways to get paid and earn income at all levels in the team. With inlfation at an all time high, this is a way to earn extra income while working from home".

The company is 3 years old, and has shown great growth during the pandemic due to their innovative programs and products. The New You In 22 program helps people detox from sugar hidden in foods without cravings, helps build lean muscle and burn fat, all while helping support healthy blood sugar levels, mood, digestive health, sleep - and fight inflammation and the aches and stress of the day.

This year Jump To Health has already won awards for "Best Weight Loss Products & Programs", "Trusted Supplement Provider", and "Impact Company of the Year". They have been featured in global magazines, on TV shows, and in the news for innovation and leadership in weight management and nutrition.

Learn more at www.jumptohealth.com and for becoming a distributor and earning income www.jumptowealth.com

Audrey Sommerfeld
Jump To Health Inc
+1 310-977-3116
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

New You In 22 - Jump To Health Winning Awards

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.