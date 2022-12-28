Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Seven to the Board of Pharmacy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Hickman, Daniel Kirk, Dr. Cristina Medina, Dr. Jeffrey Mesaros, Jeenu Philip, and Stephen “Ryan” West and the reappointment of Maja Gift to the Board of Pharmacy.

 

Dr. Jonathan Hickman

Dr. Hickman is the Medical Executive Director for Genentech. Previously, he was the National Clinical Account Director and Medical Science Liaison for AstraZeneca. Dr. Hickman earned his Doctor of Pharmacy from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

 

Daniel Kirk

Kirk is the Head of Strength and Conditioning for Florida Southern College. He is a former Athletic Performance Coaching Assistant with the University of Vermont and the University of Tampa. Kirk earned his bachelor’s degree in sports and fitness from the University of Central Florida and his master’s degree in exercise and nutrition science from the University of Tampa.

 

Dr. Cristina Medina

Dr. Medina is a Talent Acquisition Manager with CVS Health. She is the Vice Chair of the Journal Board and a current member of the Florida Pharmacy Association. Dr. Medina earned her associate degree from Miami Dade College and her Doctor of Pharmacy from Nova Southeastern University.

 

Dr. Jeffrey Mesaros

Dr. Mesaros is the Senior Pharmacy and Compliance Counsel for Roman Health Ventures. He was elected in May to serve as the Treasurer of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Dr. Mesaros earned his master’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Florida, his Doctor of Pharmacy from Wilkes University, and his juris doctor from the University of Miami.

 

Jeenu Philip

Philip is the Director of Pharmacy Affairs for Walgreens. He was previously the Senior Manager of Pharmacy Affairs and the Area Healthcare Supervisor for Walgreens. Philip earned his bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from St. John’s University.

 

Stephen “Ryan” West

West is the Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation. He is the former Chief of Staff for the Florida Department of Financial Services and a former Policy Chief for the Florida House of Representatives. West earned his bachelor’s degree in history and his master’s degree in political science from Florida State University.

 

Maja Gift

Gift is the Director of Pharmacy Services at Tampa General Hospital. She currently serves as an advisory board member for the University of South Florida Taneja College of Pharmacy. Gift earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Boston University, her bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Utah, and her master’s degree in healthcare administration from Ohio University.

 

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

###

