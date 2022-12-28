Submit Release
Debbi Sylvester Jackson's New Book 'Adrift – Anchoring My Grief' is an Expressive and Poignant Collection of Poetry Written in the Wake of Losing Husband

New Poetry Book "Adrift - Anchoring My Grief" Explores the Healing Journey Through Loss

December 28, 2022 - Author Debbi Sylvester Jackson delves into the raw and honest emotions of grief in their new poetry collection, "Adrift - Anchoring My Grief." The book is a poignant and powerful exploration of the ups and downs of the grieving process, offering comfort and hope to readers who are also navigating loss.

"Adrift - Anchoring My Grief" is a deeply personal and emotionally charged collection of poems that takes readers on a journey through the many facets of grief. From the initial shock and disbelief to the waves of sadness and anger that often accompany loss, the poems in this collection offer a raw and honest portrayal of the grieving process.

Through the use of evocative language, Debbi Sylvester Jackson beautifully captures the complexity of emotions that arise in the aftermath of loss. The poems in this collection provide a sense of comfort and understanding to those who are struggling with grief, as well as a reminder that it is possible to find hope and healing in the midst of pain.

"Adrift - Anchoring My Grief" is a must-read for anyone who has experienced loss and is searching for a way to navigate the often-turbulent waters of grief. It is a powerful and poignant reminder that finding anchors of hope and healing is possible, even in the darkest of times.

"Adrift - Anchoring My Grief" is available now on Amazon and at bookstores nationwide.

About the Author

Debbi Sylvester Jackson is a retired Grade School Health Aide. She began her writing journey eighteen months after the death of her husband as a way to process her loss. She lives in the small town of Monmouth, Maine, where she and her husband raised their four children.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Adrift - Anchoring My Grief" at bookstores everywhere or online at Amazon.

