12/28/2022

Governor Lamont Statement on Sikorsky’s Challenge to the Recent Awarding of the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft Contract by the U.S. Army

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement in response to the announcement made this afternoon by Sikorsky that it has submitted a filing with the U.S. Government Accountability Office in protest of the recent awarding of the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft contract by the U.S. Army:

“I spoke this afternoon with Sikorsky President Paul Lemmo and I fully support the company’s decision to request an independent review regarding how the decision to award this contract was conducted. I remain confident that Sikorsky is the best and most capable company to deliver this next generation aircraft to the U.S. Army and that Connecticut’s exceptionally skilled workforce is the best trained in the country to manufacture this aircraft. A thorough evaluation of the process and each of the proposals is in the best interests of the military and the American taxpayers.”