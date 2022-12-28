Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,350 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ducey: Creating Opportunity For All

PHOENIX — Arizona has forged a national reputation as a jobs juggernaut, mecca for educational freedom, and a place with opportunity for all. Governor Ducey has added another badge to the list: a trailblazer in public policy innovation.

It’s no surprise that Arizona is a top-five state for attracting new residents. Or that global companies like TSMC are expanding operations here and ambitious innovators are setting up shop. Clearly, businesses and people alike are voting with their feet. 

Arizona's historic economic development wins are the envy of the nation. The journal National Affairs summed up the state’s allure in three words: The Arizona Miracle.

“Our goal was to leave Arizona better than we found it,” said Governor Ducey. “There’s little doubt that Arizona is better off now than eight years ago. We kept our promises to the men and women who hired us: Arizonans. In 2014, I told the residents of this great state exactly what we were going to accomplish, and we delivered. We’ve become a jobs juggernaut with opportunity for all. With that hefty playbook, Arizona’s best days are ahead.”

Read Arizona’s roadmap to opportunity and freedom with the focus on a 21st Century Economy, Educational Excellence, Fiscal Responsibility, Happy and Healthy Citizens and Protecting our Communities.

GOVERNOR DOUG DUCEY: CREATING OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL

READ HERE

 

You just read:

Governor Ducey: Creating Opportunity For All

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.