Governor Ducey: Creating Opportunity For All

PHOENIX — Arizona has forged a national reputation as a jobs juggernaut, mecca for educational freedom, and a place with opportunity for all. Governor Ducey has added another badge to the list: a trailblazer in public policy innovation.

It’s no surprise that Arizona is a top-five state for attracting new residents. Or that global companies like TSMC are expanding operations here and ambitious innovators are setting up shop. Clearly, businesses and people alike are voting with their feet.

Arizona's historic economic development wins are the envy of the nation. The journal National Affairs summed up the state’s allure in three words: The Arizona Miracle.

“Our goal was to leave Arizona better than we found it,” said Governor Ducey. “There’s little doubt that Arizona is better off now than eight years ago. We kept our promises to the men and women who hired us: Arizonans. In 2014, I told the residents of this great state exactly what we were going to accomplish, and we delivered. We’ve become a jobs juggernaut with opportunity for all. With that hefty playbook, Arizona’s best days are ahead.”

Read Arizona’s roadmap to opportunity and freedom with the focus on a 21st Century Economy, Educational Excellence, Fiscal Responsibility, Happy and Healthy Citizens and Protecting our Communities.

GOVERNOR DOUG DUCEY: CREATING OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL

