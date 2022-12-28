The 2nd Interdepartmental AML/CFT Working Group Plenary Meeting in 2022

MACAU, December 28 - The Financial Intelligence Office, as the coordinating agency of the Interdepartmental Anti-Money Laundering/Counter Financing of Terrorism Working Group (AML/CFT WG), held the second plenary meeting of the year via online conferencing platform on December 16, 2022. The main items discussed during this plenary meeting were the latest updates on the Macao SAR ML/TF/PF Risk Assessment, including preliminary analysis results and major threats and risks identified in relation to different sectors, as well as the updates on ML risk associated with VA/VASPs in Macao SAR. At the meeting, representatives of different member agencies also discussed the follow-up work of the abovementioned risk assessment in 2023 and the work plan for reaching out to the sectors.

Participating member agencies included the Public Prosecutions Office, the Commission against Corruption of Macao, the Unitary Police Service, the Macao Customs Service, the Legal Affairs Bureau, the Monetary Authority of Macao, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, the Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Financial Services Bureau, the Judiciary Police, the Public Security Police Force, the Housing Bureau, the Independent Committee for the Exercise of Disciplinary Power over Solicitors and the Financial Intelligence Office, with a total of around 60 representatives.

The Macao SAR Government established the Interdepartmental Anti-Money Laundering / Counter Financing of Terrorism Working Group (AML/CFT WG) in 2002, which composes of 14 members currently (including judicial, law enforcement and competent supervisory agencies). The main functions of the AML/CFT WG include carrying out policy studies related to combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, conducting ongoing risk assessments for the Macao SAR, following up on the evaluation work conducted by international organizations and exchanging information on international and local trends related to AML/CFT, coordinating trainings and public awareness programs, and developing guidelines for the relevant reporting sectors.