12/28/2022

Statement From Governor Lamont’s Director of Communications on the Governor’s Salary

(HARTFORD, CT) – Anthony Anthony, director of communications for Governor Ned Lamont, today released the following statement:

“Just as he did during his first four-year term, Governor Ned Lamont has chosen to continue declining a salary from the state when he begins his second term early next year. The governor is grateful for the trust the people of Connecticut have given to him and he looks forward to the start of a new term.”

As of January 4, 2023, state statutes set the salary for the governor to be equal to that of the chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court, which is currently $226,711.

Governor Lamont will receive the oath of office and begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony that will be held at noon on January 4, 2023, at the William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford.