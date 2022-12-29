Max Spann RE & Auction Co. Announces New Partnerships in Firm
Robert Dann and Norman Zimmer named as partners in auction company
As recognition of their importance to the Firm’s ongoing growth, I am delighted to announce their partnerships.”ANNANDALE, NJ, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann, Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co, announced the naming of Robert Dann and Norman Zimmer as partners in the highly regarded real estate auction company. “Over the past 15 years our Firm has experienced unprecedented growth, from a regional enterprise to one that has a national presence. Integral to this growth have been Bob and Norm,” said Spann. “As recognition of their importance to the Firm’s ongoing growth, I am delighted to announce their partnerships,” he added.
— Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
Robert Dann, who currently is the Chief Operations Officer, has over twenty years’ experience in the auction industry. He is a frequent lecturer at multiple industry events and regarded as one of the most respected figures in the auction field. Along with directing overall operations, he is also a major business development source responsible for generating a significant share of the income for the Company. “His vision and drive have been instrumental in our success,” Spann continued, “and most importantly he is a good person of which I am proud to be a partner.”
Norman Zimmer heads up technology as Chief Technology Officer. With a Computer Engineering Degree from Hartford University, his skills and knowledge have been essential in making the Firm the best in class. “Our Firm has roots in the auction business that go back over one hundred years,” Spann noted. “The changes in technology over the past 10 years outstrip the previous 90 and Norm is the major catalyst in putting our Firm at the cutting edge.”
Congratulations to both Bob and Norm on their roles in the company. Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co., a nationally acclaimed auction firm, features hundreds of properties for sale throughout the Nation. Max Spann has been auctioning Real Estate for over 60 years and has helped a broad base of clients with their real estate needs. For more information about this and other auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
