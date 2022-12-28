Groundbreaking Mental Health Companion for Kids Wins United Way Health Innovation Technology Challenge
Challenge Will Activate Early Detection Tool for Childhood Depression, Anxiety and Behavioral NeedsDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- reThinkIt!, an AI-driven, web-based platform addressing students’ mental health needs, won the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas’ Health Innovation Technology Challenge (HITC). OneSeventeen Media, makers of reThinkIt!, earned $200,000 to push forward its life-saving solution to the worsening mental health crisis among K-12 students. Four other winners and five finalists join OneSeventeen Media in sharing the $1 million total prize.
In its first Health Innovation Technology Challenge, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas recognized OneSeventeen Media for reThinkIt!’s game-changing response to a health issue plaguing students across the country. Throughout the competition, ten finalists showcased their creative, technology-driven approaches to increasing access to preventive pediatric care and improving social-emotional wellness and mental health.
“We’re honored to be included among this elite group of winners, all of whom aim to increase equity and access to health care,” shared OneSeventeen Media CEO Beth Carls. “This prize enables us to improve our already highly effective product for kids’ enduring mental and emotional stress, and the backing of the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and their key partners - AT&T, The Troy Aikman Foundation, AXXESS, and Kimberly-Clark - speaks volumes about the importance of bringing reThinkIt! to students across the nation.”
reThinkIt! for School is an evidence based “early detection” assessment to help students in 6th-12th grades better process difficult emotions, understand their own behaviors and navigate those of others. It’s been so successful it’s stopped at least one school shooting and multiple teen suicides. OneSeventeen Media will use this significant award from United Way to provide an innovative North Dallas-area school district with eight free licenses and professional development to reThinkIt! including unlimited customer and technical support.
About United Way of Metropolitan Dallas: United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is a social change organization that unites the community to create opportunity and access for all North Texans to thrive. We are committed to being a fully inclusive, multicultural, antiracist movement so that we can drive transformative change and advance racial equity in the areas of education, income and health—the building blocks of opportunity. We encourage every North Texan to join this movement and Live United.
About OneSeventeen Media, PBC: OneSeventeen Media leads the charge in developing digital mental healthcare solutions for K12 schools that help educators improve outcome-based social emotional and mental health results. reThinkIt! for School™, their proven telemental health platform, helps make students emotionally healthier. Powered by machine learning, reThinkIt! leverages its unique combination of kid-smart, chatbot-driven conversations and a real-time self-guided Emotional Digital Triage™ Assessment paired with optional access to licensed live chat therapists and certified counselors. reThinkIt! automates the time-intensive parts of the mental health evaluation and triage process that bog down the more important – and essential – high-touch, people parts of nurturing healthy students and cultivating overall school wellness. OneSeventeen Media is headquartered in Austin, Texas and is funded in part by social impact investment from Southwest Angel Network (SWAN), Health Wildcatters, National Science Foundation and United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. Learn more at www.oneseventeenmedia.com.
Beth Carls
OneSeventeen Media
+1 713-854-8766
beth.carls@oneseventeenmedia.com