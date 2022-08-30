OneSeventeen Media Recognized as a 2022 Best For The World™ B Corp™ for Exceptional Impact on its Customers
OneSeventeen Media is proud to be named a Best for the World B Corp for its exceptional positive impact on its customers, adolescents with mental health needs.
reThinkIt!, the first outcomes-based mental healthcare platform for adolescents, is proven to be the most effective system to help make kids emotionally healthier by solving their mental health needs on-demand. Learn more at oneseventeenmedia.com
OneSeventeen Media earned this honor for its dedication to and success in improving the lives of its end users: adolescents experiencing mental health challenges. The company’s product, reThinkIt!, is the first intelligent mental healthcare companion for kids proven so effective that it has prevented a school shooting and multiple youth suicides.
“Our commitment to solving the mental health crisis plaguing today’s kids through technology echoes B Lab’s mission to transform the global economy to benefit all people. We’re humbled to be recognized for the fourth time as a Best for the World company since our certification as a B Corp in 2009, ” remarked OneSeventeen Media CEO Beth Carls.
Every year, Best for the World recognizes the top-performing B Corps creating the greatest positive impact through their businesses. More than a badge of honor, Best for the World provides an opportunity for recognized companies to share knowledge, learnings, and best practices with the B Corp community and businesses outside of the community to encourage innovation and transformation across the business sector. The average company scores between 40 and 100 out of 200 possible points on B Lab’s B Impact Assessment, an evaluation of a company’s positive impact; OneSeventeen Media scored 113.2. The full lists are available at bcorporation.net.
The Best for the World recognition is administered by B Lab, the global nonprofit network that certifies and mobilizes B Corps, which are businesses that meet high standards of positive social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Today, there are more than 5,000 B Corps across 80 countries and 155 industries, unified by one common goal: building an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system.
B Corp Certification doesn’t just evaluate a product or service, it assesses the overall social and environmental impact of the company that stands behind it. To achieve B Corp Certification, a company must meet a score of at least 80 points on the B Impact Assessment, and pass a risk review, an evaluation of a company’s negative impact; change their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders; and exhibit transparency by allowing information about their B Corp Certification performance to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on B Lab’s website.
About B Lab: B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies — known as B Corps — who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 400,000 workers in over 5,000 B Corps across 80 countries and 155 industries, and more than 200,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. B Lab has created and led efforts to pass over 50 corporate statutes globally that enable stakeholder governance, with over 10,000 companies using the legal framework. To learn more and join the movement, visit www.bcorporation.net.
B Lab Contact: press@bcorporation.net
About OneSeventeen Media, PBC: OneSeventeen Media leads the charge in developing digital mental healthcare solutions for K12 schools that help educators improve outcome-based social emotional and mental health results. reThinkIt! for School™, their proven telemental health platform, helps make students emotionally healthier. Powered by machine learning, reThinkIt! leverages its unique combination of kid-smart, chatbot-driven conversations and a real-time self-guided Emotional Digital Triage™ Assessment paired with optional access to licensed live chat therapists and certified counselors. reThinkIt! automates the time-intensive parts of the mental health evaluation and triage process that bog down the more important – and essential – high-touch, people parts of nurturing healthy students and cultivating overall school wellness. OneSeventeen Media is headquartered in Austin, Texas and is funded in part by social impact investment from Southwest Angel Network (SWAN), the National Science Foundation, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and Health Wildcatters. Learn more at www.oneseventeenmedia.com.
Beth Carls
OneSeventeen Media
+1 713-854-8766
beth.carls@oneseventeenmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn