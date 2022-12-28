EPIC Charter Schools Esports Team Takes First Place at OKSE Championship
Oklahoma Esports Students Take Home Halo Championship at Statewide Esports Event
Their success has caught more than just the state's attention as we have been invited by the British Esports Association to partake in the World Esports Day event”CLINTON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic Charter Schools celebrates a remarkable victory after attending the 2022 OKSE tournament. The two-day esports tournament ran December 16th-17th and included teams from all over the state. The participating Epic teams placed in the top six in every title they competed in and took home the first-place championship in the Halo state title. These victories are a testament to the hard work and dedication of Epic students and their coaches.
The OKSE tournament is highly competitive, with teams from schools all across Oklahoma vying for the top spots. Epic’s esports team faced off against some of the best players and emerged undefeated after a series of intense matches. The Epic teams participated in Rocket League, Fortnite, Paladins, and Halo titles.
The Epic team, called the Comets, comprises a group of talented and passionate gamers who have dedicated countless hours to practicing and perfecting their skills. A lot of the players on the Rocket League Team were former Mastery Coding esports students.
In addition to taking home the state title for Halo, the school has also made a name for itself in the broader esports community.
“Their success has caught more than just the state's attention as we have been invited by the British Esports Association to partake in the World Esports Day event,” said Kaiden Hudson, Epic’s Director of Esports and Game Studies. “Epic and Garden State will be taking on schools and orgs from the UK”.
The Epic Charter Schools esports teams are already preparing for future challenges, and they are excited to see what they can accomplish next. With a strong foundation of talent and teamwork, the sky's the limit for this group of talented gamers.
About Epic Charter Schools
Epic Charter Schools is an accredited school system that serves students in all Oklahoma counties. The school is authorized by the Oklahoma Virtual Charter School Board to serve students statewide.
About OKSE
Oklahoma Scholastic Esports promotes student success through competition and events in the state of Oklahoma. The company provides support and structure for competing esports schools.
In this most recent tournament, hosted in Clinton, Oklahoma, the top 8 high school teams in each game clashed to determine who was the true Oklahoma state champion.
About Mastery Coding
Using a research-based approach to instruction, Mastery Coding provides standards-based computer science, esports, and STEM curriculum that combines critical thinking with project-based fun.
