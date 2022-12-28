New Paradigm to the meaning of Pageantry: Teen.. Miss.. Mrs of the Worlds

(From Left) Miss International World SuperModel Juie Pagnis, Mrs International World Dr Akshata Prabhu, Miss International World Petite Dr Maithili Bhosekar, Mrs Cosmos International Runner-Up Rina Jain, Teen Cosmos Uttara Runner-Up, Miss Cosmos International Gayathri From Left Shilpa Adam - Winner- Pageant planet People's Choice Award 2020, Dr.Florence Nalini - Winner- Pageant planet People's Choice Award 2022 From left - Dr.Sucheta Vanjari , London Week 2022, Dr.Akshata Prabhu, New York Fashion Week 2022

New pageant organisations, such as The International Glamour Project,have become the flagbearers of inclusivity in Pageantry and do not give weightage to looks.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of Fashion, in general, and Pageantry, in particular, has gone through a metamorphosis much on the same path as digital marketing has. If you look across the timelines, mapping from the early 2000s, Pageantry has not remained just a hobby of the select few. Back in the day of Orkut and Facebook, when social networking was optional, one could live everyday life without it, and much of Gen X successfully did it. Similarly, Pageants of the early 2000s were typecast and often assumed relevance only as hobbies of the elite, but times have changed. The meaning of Pageantry has got redefined. Pageantry is largely sectioned into the Teen, Miss, and Mrs categories and justifiably so, as the human’s body goes through characteristic changes as age progresses. Much like any sport, grouping is based on age, and Pageantry strictly follows this division. From the onset of Pageantry till the early 2000s, the attribute of external beauty decided the winner, and hence a stereotypical set of women, viz. slender and tall, dominated the stage and every budding female dreamt of imitating the winners.

But the turn of the millennium also brought about a change in the mindset of the new age world, which refused to typecast women. A crop of new pageant organisations, such as The International Glamour Project, has become the flagbearers of inclusivity in Pageantry. While the older organisations still have a set pattern of minimum height criteria and upper age limit for entry to the pageant, the newer pageants have initiated the narrative that Pageantry is not about how the women look; it's more about empowering women. These pageants believe in training and coaching women that have potential, and they need a platform to announce their presence to the world. This platform is what a pageant is. “ I look at pageantry as a stepping stone into the world of communication. It is a platform for you to exhibit your skills and for the world to take notice of it,” exclaims Dr Akshata Prabhu, reigning Mrs International World and 2nd place winner of Mrs India.

Pageantry has now got divided between the old established pageant organisations that still believe that external beauty is the principal attribute around which the competition should revolve. In contrast, there are pageants like TIGP, International World, and The International Glamour Project, which believe internal beauty is much more relevant than external beauty. Although the older pageants still enjoy most of the public attention solely due to the longevity of their organisation since their inception, the women of today are exceedingly finding value in participating in the newer pageants, which put more emphasis on a wide array of skill sets of these women.

As the scope of pageantry widens, women from more diverse backgrounds from all parts of the world are now exploring and competing in these pageants. In the last six months of 2022, we have witnessed women who are necessarily not from the field of fashion win the International pageant competition. Miss Maithili Bhosekar, a dentist from Canada, won the Ms International World petite in the Bahamas in October 2022, while Miss Juie Pagnis, an air hostess from India, won the Ms International world SuperModel, and Miss Gayathri Sreeletha from Dubai, an engineer by profession, won the Miss Cosmos 2022 title. These achievements are noteworthy because it has made a statement to the world that the pageant is about being a role model and a platform for empowering women. It is clear that as we enter the third decade of the 21st century, a world of Pageantry will get new meaning and fresher intent.