Weight Limit Posted on Route 8 in Crawford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today a weight limit has been established on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County.

The bridge has not previously had a weight restriction. The new restriction will limit the weight crossing it to 31 tons or 34 tons for combination loads. Vehicles exceeding the posted weight limit are required to use alternate routes.

The weight restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the 140-foot, steel girder bridge.

Creating the weight restriction will reduce strain on the bridge and will preserve safety until repairs or a replacement can occur. Work on the bridge in anticipated to occur in 2025.

The bridge was built in 1930 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 3,000 vehicles use the bridge daily, on average.

A listing of northwest bridges posted with weight restrictions is available at www.penndot.gov/District1.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

