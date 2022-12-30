Woke Coloring Books are hilarious but "Woke is Broke" says US Publisher ColoringBook.com

An offical Woke Coloring Book

"Woke is Broke" Coloring Book

Senator Ted Cruz Saves America a six figure seller

Six Figure Seller - Sen. Ted Cruz

Official Karen Coloring Book - Woke is Broke.

An official "Woke-Less" Karen Coloring Book

American coloring book publisher Wayne Bell reports on some of the worst selling woke books of 2022. Laughable money losers went the Woke Coloring Books.

Woke or comedic type books such as Karen, while funny or reflective of national opinion, never come close to trumping the revenues of a Ted Cruz book or any similiar political book.”
— N. Wayne Bell
ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the last 24 months Bell has published books on Karen, an official "Woke Coloring Book", Serial Killers, political leaders and other cultural event or satirical books based on real life. The Woke Coloring books are laughable money losers. Critics of the offical Woke Coloring Book line say wokeness and the woke crowd promotes division and subversive feelings. Some even saying the woke agenda promotes harm in others lives. Our goal is to promote freedom of speech and the freedom of the press, and in typical American fashion, people passionately agree or disagree on even the word Woke itself", said Bell.

St. Louis based coloring book publisher N. Wayne Bell has published millions of books. "Our company strives for high customer satisfaction, for diversity, cultural awareness and acceptance in the wide variety of topics we publish", states Bell. "Consumers are the deciding sales factor in the book business. You can promote products, shine them up, make them sound fantastic, but it's the working adults that vote on success with their purchases or lack thereof".

Bell and his, astounding world of coloring books, as reported by book critic Ron Charles of the Washington Post. (*1) You will find right next to their Being Gay is Okay book, proudly stands the Ted Cruz Coloring and Activity Books. Bell states the Ted Cruz book is a six figure seller and he wishes the Woke book products would match even 10% of those sales. It's the inclusiveness and diversity of products that make a publisher successful, the public will create or deny a books success".

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. founded in 1988 is headquartered in St. Louis, MO, they publish adult and children's books, coloring books, other paper based products and they publish music.




*1 https://s2.washingtonpost.com/camp-rw/?trackId=598639a09bbc0f6826e64e88&s=638a141f9d88976ba3485edc&linknum=4&linktot=71

N. Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-725-1452
media@coloringbook.com
ColoringBook.com and Book Binding Saint Louis - Perfect, Hard-Back, Spiral, Square Back, Binding Restoration Coloring Books and more.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.

