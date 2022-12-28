Arizona Tech Startup Introduces World's First Contactless Alcohol Vending Machine
Arizona-based tech startup BOXX is excited to showcase its revolutionary new technology, the world's first completely contactless alcohol vending machine.
Arizona-based tech startup BOXX is excited to showcase its revolutionary new technology, the world's first completely contactless alcohol vending machine. This innovative solution aims to solve the labor shortage facing the hospitality, events, and stadium industries by allowing customers to easily purchase and dispense their own beverages with the touch of a button.
All the software for the BOXX machine is proprietary and developed in-house by the company's team of skilled engineers.
This allows BOXX to offer a highly secure and efficient system to its business-to-business customers, who benefit from the increase in revenue and decrease in overhead. The vending machine uses its AI platform to ensure the customer is 21+ through live age validation with AI-based facial matching. This process takes less than 15 seconds, and once their age is validated, the customer can begin shopping the inventory.
BOXX was founded by a serial entrepreneur and a retired Raiders player, Lamarr Houston, and Lauren Smee, who both saw this technology's potential to revolutionize how alcohol is sold and served. The company has already gained recognition for its work, being offered a spot-on a popular TV show and selected as a Techstars Detroit powered by JP Morgan '22
portfolio company.
After a successful CES debut, BOXX is preparing for a mega market launch in Arizona, including a partnership with the single biggest annual telecast event in the US and permanent placement with a nationwide family entertainment chain.
With various machine models available, the BOXX team is confident that their technology will become a staple in the industry. The company's patent for the world's first fully contactless alcohol vending machine is currently pending under "the verification vending machine".
