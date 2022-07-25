Raymond Reggie Launches New Website
Raymond (Ray) Reggie launches a new website showcasing the food, attractions, and history of New Orleans.
New Orleans is more than just Bourbon Street!”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raymond Reggie of New Orleans, Louisiana has launched a brand new website designed to showcase events, attractions, local businesses, and the best restaurants of his hometown. Readers and subscribers of the website can expect to see new articles every single month that highlight places Ray himself suggests visiting. When asked why the website is a great addition to his already impressive portfolio of online presence, he was quoted as stating - "I love New Orleans, and I love being able to let people know where locals actually enjoy having dinner and relaxing." "New Orleans is more than just Bourbon Street!" Reggie went on to explain. One of his most popular articles features a NOLA staple - Fazzio’s.
— Raymond Reggie
Fazzio’s originally opened over 30 years ago and has provided outstanding local dishes ever since. The current owners, George, and Francesca Saliba bought the restaurant about a decade ago and have continued the family tradition of quality meals and value for the community of Northshore. Since taking over the tutelage of this institution in the Northshore, the Siliba’s have added a few new items to the always delectable fare. So when you dine at Fazzio’s, two things are guaranteed, you will always have a delicious meal. And you will never leave hungry.
Ray is excited to share his knowledge and love for New Orleans on this new and innovative website.
Who is Raymond Reggie?
Raymond “Ray” Reggie began his career in the automobile business in 1983 as a salesman and has worked at practically every position in the business. He is recognized by peers in the auto and media industries as a leader in marketing, branding, e-commerce, and sales training. Lecturing throughout the country on how to effectively start and operate Business Development Centers (BDC), Ray delivers his signature series of training programs directed at optimizing website traffic through branding, marketing, and traditional advertising.
Ray’s extensive advertising experience dates back to 1991 when he started a national based media placement company that grew into a $65 million annual business. Ray relies extensively on the marriage of Quantitative and Qualitative data when building marketing campaigns. This “Q & Q” methodology is a fundamental staple in every media campaign that he designs in the arenas of direct response, automotive, and political campaigns. He has also developed and implemented strategic multimedia campaigns to drive heavy traffic to websites. Utilizing advanced and proprietary web traffic reports to constantly monitor, tweak and change his campaigns, Ray ensures optimum success and cost-effectiveness.
Ray Reggie was one of the first media buyers in the country to incorporate cable as a utilized medium for political campaigns. Ultra-Target messages are directed to the exact intended audience to maximize effectiveness and generate an optimal return on investment. In addition to paid media, Ray is routinely retained to garner and manage earned media and crisis communication for clients ranging from independent enterprises to Fortune 500 companies. His public relations and media skills and experience have made him an in-demand lecturer at colleges, universities, media outlets, trade groups, as well as many national and state associations.
When Ray is not working, he enjoys traveling, spending as much time as he can with his two wonderful children in New Orleans, entertaining friends and cooking.
