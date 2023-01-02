Zymol launches new Ceramic competitive product for the 2023 new year

Ceramid - Beyond Ceramic Directions for Ceramid Application Zymöl Logo

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To all fans of Zymöl Products all around the world: this is a very special announcement.

This announcement is to let the millions of Zymöl users know that for over 40 years the company has always been listening,

Ceramic products have been hyped for the last decade and unfortunately the market is flooded with products that are only liquid polymers

Laura Robinson Head of Product Development said “Our customers have asked us many times over to produce a competitive product to the Ceramic market and here it is, Zymöl Ceramid – Beyond Ceramic.”

Ceramid is the result of multi-generational formulas that exceed any current Ceramic products. Ceramid is lipid based and provides an easy to apply barrier to environmental paint damage. A simple car wash is all that is needed to prepare the car for a Ceramid application. Ceramid is a high density, self-bonding concentrate that creates a renewable cell membrane of eukaryotic cells without hard work or intense buffing.

Ceramid is in final production and will be shipping in January, but the company is providing customers an opportunity to order now with a special discount.

“If you’re one of those people who inspired Ceramid then you should be part of the next chapter of Zymöl” says Robinson. “I want thank everyone who has Zymöl products.".

About Zymöl Products

Zymöl (pronounced ZYE-mol) is the world’s leading brand of premium automotive care products. Its effectiveness, natural ingredients, environmental compatibility and adoption by the automotive elite distinguish Zymöl products from its competitors.

With over 200 years of formulary experience, museums, car enthusiasts and automobile manufacturers have discovered the value of Zymöl. Owners of finest automobiles in the world enjoy Zymöl wax formulas for their cars. Zymöl products are created to help present and future generations preserve and protect the contributions made by the designers, manufacturers, collectors and restorers of our motorized works of art, new or old.