MDC’s Lake City Shooting Range offers free educational programs in January

Kansas City, Mo. – Learn about firearm safety and skills with classes and individual instruction offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at the Lake City Shooting Range east of Independence in Jackson County. Lake City has staffed rifle, pistol, shotgun, and archery ranges for target shooting. But the MDC staff also offers free instruction to introduce people to the shooting sports or improve their skills.

An ammunition reloading class will be offered from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. All materials and equipment will be provided. Participants will learn how to reload cartridges. This class is open to participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xH.

An Introduction to Trap course will be offered from 8:30 to 10:30 on Saturday, Jan. 14. This class is for participants who have some experience with shotguns and would like to learn about the sport of trap shooting. This class will cover the layout of a trap range, etiquette on the range, ammunition and shoguns commonly used, and safety. MDC can provide shotguns and ammunition, or participants can bring their own. This class is for participants ages 11 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xV.

Learn how to make a deer bone knife in a class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. This class will teach all the steps in making a knife from deer bone. MDC will provide all materials and participants can create a knife of their own. The class is sponsored by Outdoor Skills of America. This class is for participants ages 16 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xj.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed for all classes and instruction. For more information about the Lake City Shooting Range, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4k9.