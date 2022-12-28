MDC hosts free trapping clinic Jan. 7 in Boone County

Submit Release
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites participants of all ages to a free trapping program at the Charles W. Green Conservation Area (CA) in Boone County on Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

This program will introduce the benefits of trapping, ethics and regulations for trapping, trap types, sets, trap care, skinning, and fur handling among other things. “Trapping is a rewarding and time-honored tradition in Missouri,” said MDC Conservation Educator Jenna Stiek. “Trapping is a vital conservation tool to help keep Missouri’s wildlife populations balanced and healthy. This program is a great way to introduce the basics of trapping as multiple traps and styles of sets will be demonstrated.”

Please note that all participants younger than 14 years of age must be always accompanied by an adult. Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xr. Questions about this event can be directed toward the instructor Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov. For more information about Missouri’s trapping regulations, permits, seasons and much more, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zvx.

Charles W. Green CA is located at 5611 E. Minor Hill Road in Boone County.

