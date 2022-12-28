A Vivid and Authentic Face of Hip Hop – The Rain of Rap Raises the Heat with New Single “The Real American Gangster”

Supplementing his roster with yet another mesmerizing single, The Rain of Rap is one of the very few Rap forces bringing a distinct uniqueness to the genre

WILKSBARRE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feel yourself entranced and enraptured by the magic of an artist who knows what he wants to do with his talents. A seasoned artist, The Rain of Rap hopes to build an enduring presence in the R&B and Hip Hop realm, sharing his many gifts with audiences of his curated niche.A striking single, “ The Real American Gangster ” is The Rain of Rap’s most wonderful work yet. A sleek, contemporary, and confident track which oozes with a distinctive charisma, The Rain of Rap’s new drop has all the right elements of a hit in the making.Establishing the sound and incomparable musical aesthetic of The Rain of Rap, “The Real American Gangster” depicts a unique musical zest. Introducing audiences to his enigmatic, fast-paced, and challenging landscape, The Rain of Rap delivers a powerful and spirited medley of rhythms and flowing, hard-hitting verses.Catapulting to newer avenues of success, The Rain of Rap is hopeful that listeners will appreciate all the stories depicted through his new musical ventures. His disruptive new single will drop for listeners on all streaming platforms on December 20th, 2022, and features production by Don P.“I wish to create something new and different. I have always loved music and will continue to do so! Music is my life,” says the rapper.Explore The Rain of Rap’s new musical hit, “The Real American Gangster” and other singles on Soundcloud and other official music streaming platforms! Follow the artist on social media for updates on new music. For interviews, reviews, collaborations, and related queries, you can reach out to the artist through his email.###ABOUTA true talent who is navigating the challenging streets of a fast-paced music industry, Hip Hop, Rap and R&B artist, The Rain of Rap is an artist to watch out. The promising singer-songwriter has been making for over 8 years and has been putting music out for a long time. His glittering discography includes the tracks, “Come Ride With Me,” “So Simple,” “Makes Sense to Me,” and others included within his original records. The Rain of Rap has also unveiled a number of records such as “Ca$h Rule$,” and is steadfast in achieving his goals.The Rain of Rap’s central goal remains to achieve platinum status and gain as many fans as he can, expanding his musical presence each day.LINKSInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/therainofrap/?hl=en Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4Nsvm1lVgnB7iy6vkf50 SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/therainofrap Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/therain71